Who Were the MVPs of Raw, SmackDown and NXT for Week of Oct. 27?October 27, 2019
Who Were the MVPs of Raw, SmackDown and NXT for Week of Oct. 27?
As this was the first full week of shows following the 2019 WWE draft, Superstars should have tried their hardest to stand out and prove they are the MVPs of their respective brands.
Not everyone had a chance to shine, and plenty who tried still managed to fail to impress.
But where there are losers, there are winners who stood above the rest of the roster.
Let's break down the MVPs for Raw, NXT and SmackDown to highlight the best WWE Superstars of the week.
Honorable Mentions for All 3 Brands
There hasn't been anything from Humberto Carrillo on 205 Live to get excited about or that would see him touted as a future star. However, most WWE fans don't watch that show, so Monday's Raw was their first taste of him.
Since this was a weak episode with little star power, Carrillo got a rare opportunity to wrestle a long time against Seth Rollins, and he put on arguably his best performance. It may only amount to a pat on the back, but he was a rather big deal for this show, even if that's mostly because the competition was lacking.
With NXT, it was hard not to give the MVP spot to Finn Balor. His heel turn to end the show, when he helped The Undisputed Era beat down Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa, was the biggest talking point of the night.
But why should he get more credit for briefly shocking everyone and teasing a storyline that will play out another day compared to the three men who tore the house down in the main event?
Yes, Balor made the biggest impact, but had it not been for the match leading up to that point, nobody would have been tuning in to watch his turn to begin with.
On SmackDown, someone who used her time well to make a statement was Lacey Evans. She took down local talent Camron Connors with one Woman's Right, proving how devastating her right hook can be.
Braun Strowman also sent a message to Tyson Fury by costing Drew Gulak his match with Kalisto and following it up with two powerslams and a promo about how Fury didn't belong in his ring.
MVPs for Raw: The Street Profits
Pretty much the entirety of Monday Night Raw was a mess, including how the main event was booked.
It was nonsense for WWE to have a six-man tag team match with a mystery partner, only to back out of it. Turning it into a regular two-on-two match could have been grounds for a disaster.
However, even against those odds, as well as a run-in from Kevin Owens with two minutes to spare that could have easily been the focal point, the thunder wasn't stolen from The Street Profits.
Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford battled through a rough segment to put on one of the most entertaining performances of the night and came out of it looking like gold.
They have spent weeks doing nothing but standing backstage and playing hype men for everyone else's storylines. Monday, they finally got their hands dirty and started off their Raw careers with a victory in the main event.
Starting the segment without a friend in the world—for whatever reason—and ending it as the undefeated headline act means they take the top spot for Raw.
MVPs for NXT: Roderick Strong, Keith Lee and Dominik Dijakovic
It's becoming a broken record to give Keith Lee and Dominik Dijakovic the MVP spot for NXT, but they continue to put on the best matches of every show.
No other contest on Wednesday's episode could stand up to the main event, which was leaps and bounds the most entertaining match of the night.
Dijakovic and Lee kept up their trend of agility and speed mixed with size and power, while Roderick Strong provided a good foil. He was a weasel who got in the way of the two juggernauts, who would have preferred to slug it out for the title among themselves.
This led to the finish, which saw Strong capitalize on Lee and Dijakovic wearing down each other to score a quick pin and retain the North American title.
The story told was that this was any man's match to lose. And on any other given night, a new champion could have been crowned. But Strong's ring IQ allowed him to keep the belt a little while longer.
This match is worth going back and checking out if you missed the episode, as it was perhaps the best fight on all of WWE television this week.
MVPs for SmackDown: Team Hogan
Ahead of Crown Jewel on Thursday, three members of Team Hogan had two opportunities to send a message to Team Flair.
The first was with a promo that kicked off the episode and consisted of some verbal jabs between the Superstars. It was set up for Hogan's crew to get the last laugh and to send Flair's squad into retreat.
The momentum was on their side even before the six-man tag team main event, which also saw Team Hogan get the victory after Roman Reigns speared Cesaro and tagged Ali in for a 450 Splash and the pin.
The ball is now in Team Flair's court to do something to swing the pendulum back in their direction on Monday's Raw, with Team Hogan looking like the team to bet on at Crown Jewel.
Overall MVPs of the Week: Roderick Strong, Keith Lee and Dominik Dijakovic
Even if Main Event, 205 Live and NXT UK were in the mix, there wasn't any better match this week than the North American Championship Triple Threat on NXT.
Strong vs. Lee vs. Dijakovic featured the best in-ring action and is the one segment fans should go out of their way to watch, as the highlight reel on YouTube or the forthcoming episode of NXT won't do it justice.
As much as The Street Profits stole the show on Raw, the impact of their win over The O.C. won't resonate far into the future. Likewise, Team Hogan's win over Team Flair will be forgotten by the time Crown Jewel comes along.
In comparison, this match solidified the notion that Lee and Dijakovic are on the same level as Strong and should not be overlooked going forward.
Likewise, Strong proved he is a worthy champion. He doesn't need The Undisputed Era's numbers game to overcome great odds, as he was the smallest man in this match and retained his title on his own.
Since no other stars matched their quality, these three take the top spot as the overall MVPs of WWE this week.
Anthony Mango is the owner of the wrestling website Smark Out Moment and the host of the podcast show Smack Talk on YouTube, iTunes and Stitcher. You can follow him on Facebook and elsewhere for more.