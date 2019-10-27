Who Were the MVPs of Raw, SmackDown and NXT for Week of Oct. 27?

1 of 5

There hasn't been anything from Humberto Carrillo on 205 Live to get excited about or that would see him touted as a future star. However, most WWE fans don't watch that show, so Monday's Raw was their first taste of him.

Since this was a weak episode with little star power, Carrillo got a rare opportunity to wrestle a long time against Seth Rollins, and he put on arguably his best performance. It may only amount to a pat on the back, but he was a rather big deal for this show, even if that's mostly because the competition was lacking.

With NXT, it was hard not to give the MVP spot to Finn Balor. His heel turn to end the show, when he helped The Undisputed Era beat down Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa, was the biggest talking point of the night.

But why should he get more credit for briefly shocking everyone and teasing a storyline that will play out another day compared to the three men who tore the house down in the main event?

Yes, Balor made the biggest impact, but had it not been for the match leading up to that point, nobody would have been tuning in to watch his turn to begin with.

On SmackDown, someone who used her time well to make a statement was Lacey Evans. She took down local talent Camron Connors with one Woman's Right, proving how devastating her right hook can be.

Braun Strowman also sent a message to Tyson Fury by costing Drew Gulak his match with Kalisto and following it up with two powerslams and a promo about how Fury didn't belong in his ring.