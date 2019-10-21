Seth Rollins Talks Kenny Omega, Calls AEW 'The Minor Leagues' of Pro Wrestling

Etsuo Hara/Getty Images

Nobody can question Seth Rollins' standing as a company man.

During a convention appearance in Houston over the weekend, the universal champion took a shot at All Elite Wrestling when asked about a hypothetical match with AEW star Kenny Omega (h/t Wrestling Inc's Marc Middleton).

"When Kenny's done playing in the minor leagues over there, then he can come and work at the absolute top professional wrestling company in the world, in front of the most people, and make the most money, and have the biggest matches, which is with me at WrestleMania," he said.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.