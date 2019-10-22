NBA Trade Rumors: Latest Buzz on Andre Iguodala, Dion Waiters and More

Matt Slocum/Associated Press

The NBA trade market is reclaiming its place as the primary off-court discussion now that the rookie-scale extension deadline has passed.

Prior to the cutoff, Boston Celtics wing Jaylen Brown and Sacramento Kings guard Buddy Hield highlighted the players who signed new contracts. Draft classmate Domantas Sabonis even inked a new deal after it seemed he and the Indiana Pacers were stuck.

On the trade market, the latest rumors involve a couple of veterans who are trying to force their way out of the current situation and one rebuilding team intending to not rush that process.

Andre Iguodala Rumors Still Swirling

For basically the entire offseason, we've patiently waited for news of Andre Iguodala leaving the Memphis Grizzlies.

The 2019-20 campaign has arrived, yet he's still a lame-duck member of the Memphis roster. According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, Iguodala doesn't plan to suit up for the Grizz while waiting for the Los Angeles Lakers and Clippers to make a move.

"It's the two L.A. teams," Woj said on the Lowe Post podcast. "It's the Lakers, and it's the Clippers. If there is a buyout at some point and if Memphis can't trade him, that's where that will come down to those two teams. Memphis is willing to hold on to him, and Iguodala is OK with sitting right now."

Shams Charania of The Athletic recently noted the Houston Rockets had interest in Iguodala but decided not to pursue him.

At some point, Iguodala may press for a buyout. Until then, however, Memphis is smart to wait out the Lakers and Clippers. Perhaps an injury will force either Los Angeles team to make Iguodala a priority and trade something of value in return.

In the meantime, we'll all continue waiting.

Dion Waiters, Heat in Conflict

Streeter Lecka/Getty Images

Dion Waiters is stuck. So are the Miami Heat.

After he provided 15.8 points per game in 46 appearances during an injury-shortened 2016-17 season, the Heat tossed a problematic $52 million deal at the shooting guard. That contract has turned into a self-inflicted nightmare for Miami.

Waiters has constantly clashed with coach Erik Spoelstra, who isn't going to give Waiters the starting role (and likely 30-plus minutes) he so desperately wants. Spoelstra's decisions have frustrated Waiters, but his salary combined with Miami's shortage of draft capital complicates a possible trade.

"So, most likely, both sides are stuck with each other and have to figure out how to coexist," Shandel Richardson of The Athletic said.

Waiters' recent argument with Spoelstra led to a one-game suspension and will only further complicate any trade talks.

"They’ve been trying to trade him since last Christmas," an unnamed GM told Sean Deveney of Heavy. "No one was trying to take him on then. After this kind of thing, it would be really hard to take him on now. He has had this kind of junk attached to him just about his whole career."

Waiters wants out. Miami is surely trying to move him. But that doesn't mean a trade is easy.

Hornets Not Rushing the Rebuild

For the Charlotte Hornets, losing All-Star guard Kemba Walker to the Boston Celtics signaled the beginning of a new era.

General manager Mitch Kupchak isn't eyeing a quick fix, though.

That's a smart outlook for Charlotte, which has five big-money contracts on the books. Bismack Biyombo ($17 million), Marvin Williams ($15 million) and Michael Kidd-Gilchrist ($13 million) are in the final season of their deals, while Nicolas Batum ($27 million) and Cody Zeller ($15.4 million) are signed through 2020-21.

As constructed, the Hornets are barely a playoff contender. The financial situation doesn't really improve for two years.

Kupchak recognizes both, and Charlotte should find itself in a position to be aggressive in 2021 because of that realistic view.

Follow Bleacher Report writer David Kenyon on Twitter @Kenyon19_BR.