Falcons' Matt Ryan out vs. Seahawks with Ankle Injury; Matt Schaub to Start

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Seattle Seahawks after suffering an ankle injury in last week's loss to the Los Angeles Rams.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, veteran Matt Schaub will start in Ryan's place.

Ryan, 34, has had a tough season for the Falcons. While his counting statistics (2,170 yards, 15 touchdowns, eight interceptions, 70.9 percent completion percentage) have been solid, the Falcons have limped to a 1-6 record.

Coming into the 2019 season Ryan had a remarkable streak of games played and hadn't missed a contest since sitting out two games in December 2009 with turf toe. It's been an impressive stretch of longevity and durability for the four-time Pro Bowler and 2016 MVP, though his iron-man streak has come to an end.

In Schaub, the Falcons have a reliable backup with a ton of starting experience.

"If I'm called upon and I've got to step in there, whether it be in practice or the games, I'll be there for my guys," Schaub said after Ryan's injury in Week 7, per Vaughn McClure of ESPN.

Beating the 5-2 Seahawks would have been a major challenge even with Ryan in the lineup, but it becomes even tougher with Schaub.

Although Schaub is a two-time Pro Bowler dating back to his time with the Houston Texans, the 38-year-old has not started a game since 2015.