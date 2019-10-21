Dallas PD Identify Suspects in Shooting Death of Former NBA Player Andre Emmett

Stacy Revere/Getty Images

The Dallas Police Department has identified 29-year-old Michael Lucky and 32-year-old Keith Johnson as prime suspects in the murder of former NBA and BIG3 player Andre Emmett, according to TMZ Sports.



Per that report, Johnson was arrested Friday while Lucky remains at large.

The 37-year-old Emmett was robbed, shot and killed Sept. 23. He was sitting in his car outside of his home when the two men, believed to be Johnson and Lucky, approached him. When Emmett attempted to flee, one of them shot him and mortally wounded him. He also had a watch and a necklace stolen.

Emmett later died in the hospital. Warrants were issued for Johnson and Lucky on capital murder charges, though police have not released any information on which of the two men pulled the trigger.

"He didn't deserve this," Emmett's sister told WFAA.com. "There's not one bad think that I think anybody could say about him. He touched a lot of people's lives, a lot of people's hearts, and a lot of people looked up to him."

Emmett played for Texas Tech (2000-04), the Memphis Grizzlies (2004-05), New Jersey Nets (2011-12), overseas in Europe and for 3's Company in the BIG3.