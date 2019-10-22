Racing Genk vs. Liverpool: UCL Odds, Live Stream, TV Schedule

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

Racing Genk play holders Liverpool in Group E of the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday.

The four-time Belgian champions are bottom of the group standings, with the Reds in second place behind Napoli.

Liverpool's eight-game Premier League winning streak ended on Sunday after a 1-1 draw at Manchester United.

Jurgen Klopp's men have not reproduced their best from last season so far this year, but the Anfield giants appear to have mastered the art of grinding out wins.

Date: Wednesday, October 23

Time: 9 p.m. local, 8 p.m. BST, 3 p.m. ET

TV: BT Sport 2 (UK)

Live Stream: BT Sport Live (UK), B/R Live (USA)

Odds: Genk: 41-50, Liverpool: 7-25, draw: 26-5

Odds courtesy of Caesars

Preview

The Premier League leaders arrive in Belgium still on an unbeaten run in domestic competition, but their performances have gradually declined.

Liverpool struggled at Old Trafford on Sunday and needed a late goal to rescue a draw, but Klopp's team lacked threat without the injured Mohamed Salah.

Per Liverpool's official website, the Reds manager confirmed the Egypt international could return on Wednesday from an ankle injury. However, the forward might not be risked after missing training ahead of a busy schedule for the Reds.

The Reds' forward line has kept the team ahead of the chasing pack in England, and despite holding the joint-best defensive record in the Premier League, their back four have seemed vulnerable.

Virgil van Dijk produced multiple world-class performances last season, but the centre-back has appeared jaded since the start of the latest campaign.

The Netherlands international remains one of the best on the planet in his position, but his reading of the game has fluctuated recently.

A lack of creativity in midfield has not stopped Liverpool from winning matches, though, and Klopp's side have learned how to drag themselves over the line in the chase for maximum points.

It is the sign of champions, and expectations remain high on Merseyside for trophy success after winning their sixth Champions League last term.

Genk have been unable to maintain their form after winning the Belgian First Division A last season, and the club lie sixth in the top flight.

They have been lacking at both ends of the pitch and have been unable to match the domestic records of Club Brugge and Standard Liege in Belgium.

Sadio Mane will be enthused about his chances of scoring against Genk's inconsistent defence. The Liverpool forward remains a deadly attacking option.

The Senegal international has scored six goals in the Premier League and Europe this term, and Liverpool's only defeat this season came on the road in the Champions League.

A 2-0 loss at Napoli was a surprise result, but the Reds had more attempts on goal than the eventual winners, according to WhoScored.

The European champions should have too much in the tank for Genk to handle, and after a disappointing showing at Old Trafford on Sunday, Liverpool should be ready to hit top gear against their next opponents.