Ajax vs. Chelsea: UCL Odds, Live Stream, TV Schedule

Ajax welcome Chelsea to Amsterdam on Wednesday in Group H of the UEFA Champions League.

Last year's surprise semi-finalists, who were eventually eliminated by Tottenham Hotspur, lead the group after winning their first two games.

The UEFA Europa League holders travel to the Netherlands with their form improving. Frank Lampard's team have won five consecutive games, scoring 16 goals in all competitions during recent weeks.

Date: Wednesday, October 23

Time: 6:55 p.m. local, 5:55 p.m. BST, 12:55 p.m. ET

TV: BT Sport 3 (UK), TNT (USA), TUDN (U.S.)

Live Stream: BT Sport Live (UK), B/R Live (U.S.)

Odds: Ajax: 13-10, Chelsea: 2-1, draw: 51-20

Ajax's success in last season's Champions League displayed the club's philosophy of combining youth with an intent to attack.

Head coach Erik ten Hag put his faith in starlets Matthijs de Ligt and Frenkie de Jong to lead the charge at home and abroad, and their performances have seen the pair depart for Juventus and Barcelona, respectively.

The loss of such talent has not stopped Ajax from making a near-perfect start to the new season. They are top of the Eredivisie after eight wins and two draws in their opening matches, and 3-0 victories against Lille and Valencia have given the four-time winners control in Champions League Group H.

Lampard's return to Stamford Bridge after a year managing Derby County has energised Chelsea fans.

An opening-day 4-0 loss at Manchester United has been forgotten, and the head coach's youthful starting XI are proving their worth on the pitch.

Tammy Abraham and Mason Mount have played their part in an intoxicating brand of attack-minded football, and the return of Callum Hudson-Odoi from injury will give the Blues an extra gear.

The England international suffered an Achilles tendon injury in April that required surgery and months of rehabilitation, but the winger is now back to full health.

Hudson-Odoi has recorded three assists in three Premier League appearances since his return, and he is set to become a major player for Lampard this term.

The Chelsea boss complimented the 18-year-old after the 1-0 Premier League win over Newcastle United on Saturday, per Lloyd Johnson of the Sunday Express.

"I thought he was good, really good," Lampard said. "I agree, in terms of product on the wing and taking people on. He looked sharp, getting at people. A big threat. I am really pleased with that. The end product will come even more with Callum, another young player."

Ajax's European success last season is the perfect model for Chelsea to follow. The reliance on youth should not stop the English team challenging deep into the competition.

After receiving mammoth transfer fees for De Ligt and De Jong, Ajax remain strong despite a frugal transfer investment last summer.

The core of their team has stayed firm, and with Dusan Tadic continuing his electric form from last season, they should remain a serious challenger for European honours.