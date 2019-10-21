Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang 'Feeling Free' at Arsenal, 'Sure' Team Will Make Top 4

Christopher Lee/Getty Images

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is hoping to maintain his impressive form with Arsenal and is confident the Gunners can secure UEFA Champions League football for next season.

Per the Premier League's official website, Aubameyang, who was named the division's Player of the Month for September, said:

"I feel great. I'm feeling free on the pitch. I don't know if it's the best form of my career but it's a good one, so I will try to keep the level up. I'm sure we will achieve the top four. That's the goal. That's our aim."

Aubameyang has eight goals in 10 games for Arsenal this season, with seven coming in the Premier League.

Last season, he shared the Golden Boot with Liverpool duo Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane after 22 of his 31 goals in all competitions came in England's top flight.

His goals have been the driving force behind the Gunners' domestic efforts in this campaign, per football statistician Dave O'Brien:

The Gabon international has been particularly effective away from home, too:

Arsenal have struggled on the road in recent years, and have won just one of four away games in the Premier League this season, but Aubameyang's form will be a source of relief for travelling fans.

The Gunners visit Sheffield United on Monday, and they'll be looking to Aubameyang to find the net for them again:

A win would see them leapfrog Leicester City and Chelsea—who beat Burnley and Newcastle United on Saturday, respectively—back into third place in the Premier League, where they would be just one point behind defending champions Manchester City.

After 20 consecutive years of Champions League qualification under Arsene Wenger, the Gunners have finished outside the top four in each of the last three seasons.

With Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur enduring slow starts to the campaign—they've already lost three times apiece in the league alone—Arsenal have an excellent opportunity to secure Champions League football this season, and Aubameyang's influence could be key.