WWE Raw Preview: Ric Flair Names Final Team Member and More for October 21

The march to Crown Jewel on October 31 continues Monday night as Ric Flair returns to Raw to name the final member of his team for the massive showdown with Team Hogan in Saudi Arabia.

That latest development for the blockbuster event is just one of the already-announced segments and matches aimed at drawing fans to the flagship show of WWE.

What awaits Seth Rollins after his shocking actions at the close of last week's episode? Expect the answer to that question beginning at 8 p.m. on USA Network.

Already Announced

Six-Man Tag Team Match: The Street Profits and a mystery partner vs. The O.C.

Sin Cara vs. Andrade

Seth Rollins Burned It Down...Now What?

Last week's show went off the air with Rollins watching as the Firefly Fun House burnt to the ground at his hand.

What should have been a message to Bray Wyatt and The Fiend, though, felt more like an ominous event that will backfire on the universal champion, particularly given the haunting laugh that accompanied the close of Raw.

Rollins has a date with Wyatt at Crown Jewel in a Falls Count Anywhere match for the Universal Championship that cannot be stopped for any reason whatsoever, or so says the promotional materials.

Before the Superstars make it to Saudi Arabia, though, expect a vengeful and dangerous Wyatt to rear his head as The Fiend, unleashing hell on The Beastslayer for burning down his last grasp on humanity. In doing so, he will unleash an even more unpredictable and punishing version of the masked enigma on the WWE Universe.

The question is whether Wyatt the man is gone for good?

He was clearly confused, questioning why Rollins did what he did. He expressed forgiveness on Twitter, yet it still feels as though the man who appeared alongside Ramblin' Rabbit in weekly vignettes may be forever replaced by his alter ego, something that would be very bad for all WWE Superstars who find themselves in his path.

The uncertainty that surrounds the Wyatt character in the wake of Rollins' act of desperation creates unanswered questions and genuine curiosity entering Monday's show. Given how infrequently that has been the case over the years, fans should rejoice at the idea of a follow-up to a cliffhanger.

Who Does Ric Flair Have His Eye On?

Flair returns to Raw Monday to reveal the final member of his team for the October 31 showdown with Team Hogan in Saudi Arabia.

Hulk Hogan added Ali, Shorty G and Roman Reigns to his squad Friday on SmackDown, putting The Nature Boy on the defensive and forcing his hand Monday.

There is no shortage of superb in-ring talent on the red brand's roster but do not be surprised if he keeps it in the family, so to say, for his final pick.

Andrade battles Sin Cara in a rematch from last week's show, but that bout may be more of a backdrop for Flair's decision than the continuation of any kind of rivalry between El Idolo and the masked luchador.

Andrade, who is dating Charlotte Flair in real life, is exactly the type of Superstar who could benefit from the rub of being on Team Flair and appearing alongside the likes of Baron Corbin, Bobby Lashley and Randy Orton.

Establishing the former NXT champion as an upper-tier heel and allowing him to share the stage with Hogan and Flair will only help fans take him more seriously as a star as opposed to a talented in-ring competitor.

Another possibility? The returning Drew McIntyre, who was chosen as high as he was in the WWE draft for a reason.

Six-Man Tag Team Warfare

The O.C.'s AJ Styles, Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson attacked The Street Profits backstage a week ago, setting up a massive six-man tag team match on this week's show.

Montez Ford took to Twitter to give a hint to his team's plans:

Why "high" was emphasized in the tweet has led fans to suggest maybe creative will go the predictable route and book Ricochet as the partner, with his aerial assault being nothing new to The O.C.

However, some have suggested it may signal the main roster call-up of Matt Riddle. The reason for emphasizing that particular word being obvious enough.

The former MMA and current NXT star would pop the crowd and bring a bit of unpredictability to a show that could use a jolt. It would also provide Styles a new opponent as he looks to continue his run as United States champion.

While Riddle is most exciting, don't count out Rey Mysterio, who remains a member of the Raw brand despite his dealings with Cain Velasquez on SmackDown.

The Master of the 619 vs. Styles is a marquee match and with neither scheduled for anything of real note in Saudi Arabia, the six-man tag team bout could be a setup for just that.