Steelers' Anthony Chickillo Arrested and Charged with Assault

Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistOctober 21, 2019

CHICAGO, IL - SEPTEMBER 24: Anthony Chickillo #56 of the Pittsburgh Steelers in action during a game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field on September 24, 2017 in Chicago, Illinois. The Bears won 23-17 in overtime. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)
Joe Robbins/Getty Images

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Anthony Chickillo was arrested over the weekend.

WTAE Pittsburgh reported the news Sunday, noting he was charged with simple assault, criminal mischief and harassment reportedly following an incident involving his girlfriend. A preliminary hearing was scheduled for Oct. 30, and a $10,000 unsecured bail was set.

"We are aware of an incident involving Anthony Chickillo last night and are still gathering information," Steelers director of communications Burt Lauten said in a statement. "Until we have further details we will not provide any further comments."

Michael David Smith of ProFootballTalk suggested the Steelers could cut the linebacker, especially since he is a role player who sees limited action. He also pointed out the NFL could put him on the commissioner’s exempt list since it could be a domestic violence case with the reported involvement of his girlfriend.

Chickillo has been with the Steelers his entire NFL career since they selected him with a sixth-round pick out of Miami in 2015.

