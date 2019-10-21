Juventus vs. Lokomotiv: How to Watch, Streaming Info, Time, Odds, Match Preview

TF-Images/Getty Images

Juventus continues its quest for that elusive Champions League title this Tuesday against Lokomotiv Moscow on Matchday 3 of the group stage. Through two matches in Group D this season, the Italian champions have won and drawn, positioning them one point ahead of Lokomotiv so far.

Below, find everything you need to know about Juventus vs. Lokomotiv Moscow, including kickoff time, how to watch and stream the match, odds and a match preview.

Kickoff Time

Juventus and Lokomotiv play this Tuesday, Oct. 22, with kickoff time set for 3 p.m. ET. The match will take place at Allianz Stadium in Turin, Italy.

How to watch and stream

Stream Juventus vs. Lokomotiv on B/R Live in the United States. Complete coverage includes the live match, post-match press conferences from both managers and access to watch the full replay shortly after the match concludes.

In the UK, watch the match on BT Sport.

Odds

In good form and at home, Juventus (-520; bet $520 to win $100) is a big favorite on Tuesday, according to Caesars. And at +1000, the Italian club has the sixth-best odds to win the entire competition.

Match Preview

Juventus leads Group D with four points—even with Atletico Madrid but ahead on goal differential—followed by Lokomotiv with three and Bayer Leverkusen with zero. Check out the full Champions League group standings here.

There are parallels to how both teams are playing in their respective domestic leagues at the moment. Each club is in first place, and each has won five league matches in a row.

Juventus, of course, has Cristiano Ronaldo, the greatest scorer in Champions League history. After a bit of a quiet start to the European season, he hit the back of the net for the first time on Matchday 2 as the Old Lady rolled to a 3-0 win against Bayer.

Lokomotiv has done its damage with its midfielders. Grzegorz Krychowiak and Dmitri Barinov scored in the Matchday 1 win over Bayer, and Krychowiak leads the team with 6 goals on the season.

They will present a challenge in the middle of the pitch for Juventus midfielders Miralem Pjanic, Sami Khedira, Blaise Matuidi and Juan Cuadrado.

Juventus has never lost in six matches against Russian teams (5 wins, 1 draw), while Lokomotiv has never won in six trips to Italy (3 draws, 3 losses). Depending on the result of the other match in the group, the winner of this match could be in sole possession of first place at the halfway point of the group stage.