Mets Rumors: Eduardo Perez, Joe Girardi, Carlos Beltran to Get 2nd Interviews

The New York Mets are chipping away at managerial candidates.

According to The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal, the Mets are set to interview Eduardo Perez as well as Joe Girardi for the second time and "seeking" to also invite Carlos Beltran back for a second interview.

Rosenthal added that Girardi, who has also had managerial interviews with the Chicago Cubs and Philadelphia Phillies, is expected to get a second interview with the Phillies.

While Rosenthal didn't describe Beltran's next interview as a certainty, SNY's Andy Martino reported Saturday that Beltran "is expected to get a second in-person managerial interview" with the organization as front-office members Omar Minaya and Allard Baird are "said to be in his corner."

New York finished 2019 at 86-76 and missed the postseason for the third straight year. On Oct. 3, Mickey Callaway was fired after serving two seasons as Mets manager. Callaway went 163-161 in that span.

"This isn't easy," general manager Brodie Van Wagenen said following the decision to relieve Callaway of his duties, per the New York Post's Mike Puma. "Conversations like this are difficult, especially when people are putting their heart and souls into their work. We did feel like this move will give us the opportunity to continue our progression and ultimately get to us to where we want to go as a team and a franchise."

The next move will be imperative to the Mets reaching their preferred destination.

Between Beltran and Perez, Beltran has stronger ties to the Mets. The 42-year-old played for the team from 2005 to 2011. On Oct. 3, Martino reported that the nine-time All-Star was unlikely to manage anywhere:

However, on Oct. 13, Beltran stated to the New York Post's Dan Martin that his desire to manage is exclusive to the Mets: "Beltran said Sunday he is all-in on the Mets' job and has turned down interview requests from both the Padres and Cubs. 'I just feel like living in New York is the right fit for me,' Beltran said."

Beltran retired from MLB after winning the 2017 World Series with the Houston Astros.

Perez played from 1993 to 2006 for the California Angels, Cincinnati Reds, St. Louis Cardinals, Tampa Bay Devil Rays, Cleveland Indians and Seattle Mariners. He now works as an analyst for ESPN and was reported to be a candidate for the Mets job by Puma on Oct. 14.

"Hearing good things about Eduardo Perez as a person, analytics adopter and real candidate for Mets," Martino noted Sunday.

Girardi is the only perceived finalist with any managerial experience as he led the New York Yankees from 2008 to 2017 and won the 2009 World Series. Although, Martino linked him heavier to the Philadelphia Phillies despite months of mutual interest.