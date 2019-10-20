Video: Ravens' Earl Thomas Hugs Ex-Seahawks Teammates, Walks Past Pete Carroll

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistOctober 21, 2019

SEATTLE, WA - OCTOBER 20: Safety Earl Thomas #29 of the Baltimore Ravens heads off the field after beating the Seattle Seahawks 30-16 at CenturyLink Field on October 20, 2019 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Otto Greule Jr/Getty Images)
Otto Greule Jr/Getty Images

Pete Carroll attempted to downplay any lingering friction between him and Earl Thomas, but the moments after the Baltimore Ravens' 30-16 win over the Seattle Seahawks told a different story.

Thomas embraced former teammate Bobby Wagner and then immediately walked past Carroll on his way to Russell Wilson.

Maybe it was much ado about nothing, with neither Thomas nor Carroll seeing one another as they had their gaze focused elsewhere.

But Thomas' relationship with the Seahawks ended on a sour note. He held out for a new contract ahead of the 2018 season and then suffered a broken tibia in the fourth week. As he rode back to the locker room on the medical cart, Thomas flipped his middle finger toward Seattle's sideline.

"I don't regret my decision," he told ESPN's Josina Anderson in a July interview. "If my teammates felt like it was toward them, I regret that part. But I don't regret doing that to Pete. I gave Pete the middle finger because I felt like he wasn't being honest with me."

Getting the better of Carroll and the Seahawks had to feel good for Thomas as Baltimore improved its record to 5-2.

