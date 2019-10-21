Fantasy Booking the Perfect AEW vs. WWE PPV Match Card

0 of 9

Credit: WWE.com

All Elite Wrestling has only been airing Dynamite for a few weeks but the company has already taken the No. 2 spot behind WWE in the list of the top American pro wrestling promotions.

The hype surrounding the new organization has been great for the industry, and the entire roster seems dedicated to creating a fun experience for all fans.

Despite constant criticism online, WWE remains the Disney of wrestling promotions around the world. It controls most of the industry and countless people make a living talking about it on the internet.

While nobody from AEW or WWE likes to admit it, they are in direct competition with each other every Wednesday night until Dynamite or NXT moves to a new day.

Since fantasy booking is always fun, let's take a look at what a WWE vs. AEW pay-per-view card might look like.