Fantasy Booking the Perfect AEW vs. WWE PPV Match Card

Fantasy Booking the Perfect AEW vs. WWE PPV Match CardOctober 21, 2019
All Elite Wrestling has only been airing Dynamite for a few weeks but the company has already taken the No. 2 spot behind WWE in the list of the top American pro wrestling promotions.
The hype surrounding the new organization has been great for the industry, and the entire roster seems dedicated to creating a fun experience for all fans.
Despite constant criticism online, WWE remains the Disney of wrestling promotions around the world. It controls most of the industry and countless people make a living talking about it on the internet.
While nobody from AEW or WWE likes to admit it, they are in direct competition with each other every Wednesday night until Dynamite or NXT moves to a new day.
Since fantasy booking is always fun, let's take a look at what a WWE vs. AEW pay-per-view card might look like.
Chris Jericho vs. Seth Rollins
If two promotions are going to put on a joint PPV, putting their two top champions in the ring together is the most logical booking decision.
The best part about a Chris Jericho vs. Seth Rollins match is they already have a history between them from their time in WWE together.
Le Champion and The Beastslayer did not work together a lot, but everything they did backstage and in the ring was entertaining.
This would be a great match, and it would make sense from a storytelling and marketing standpoint. As the two most vocal supporters of their current employers, it makes the storyline easy to write.
The Elite vs. The New Day
The New Day and The Elite have faced each other in simulated combat on Xavier Woods' UpUpDownDown YouTube channel, but they have never been able to compete inside the ring.
Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks do not interact on AEW television as much as they did when they were all part of The Bullet Club in New Japan Pro-Wrestling but they are still considered part of The Elite.
Putting six gifted wrestlers together rarely yields anything but a good time for wrestling fans. This is a match a lot of people have been dreaming about for years, especially since they have stoked the flames by acknowledging fans' desires on social media.
This is another bout that would be used heavily to sell the show ahead of time because it's something both companies would recognize for its value.
SoCal Uncensored vs. The OC
A lot of people in AEW and WWE have worked together in other promotions. AJ Styles, Frankie Kazarian and Christopher Daniels were three of TNA's most talented wrestlers during its early days.
Now, Styles is in WWE with Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson as The O.C. while Kazarian and Daniels have teamed up with Scorpio Sky to form SoCal Uncensored.
If an AEW vs. WWE PPV were to ever take place, putting as many people on the show as possible would be a priority. Placing these competitors in a six-man tag match together would accomplish that.
Not only would this make sense due to the history shared by some of these guys, but it would also be a great match because all six Superstars are talented veterans who can still go when the bell rings.
The Lucha Bros vs. The Usos
The Usos have been with WWE for 10 years and have spent their entire careers working for the company, so they haven't had a chance to face a lot of international tag teams.
One duo who would be guaranteed to give Jimmy and Jey a run for their money and produce a show-stealing performance is The Lucha Bros.
Pentagon and Fenix have wrestled all around the world and established themselves as one of the top tag teams in the business. Their matches against The Young Bucks have been amazing and keep getting better.
The Usos and Lucha Bros employ similar styles by mixing strikes with high-flying moves and creative double team maneuvers. No story would be necessary. All these guys would have to do is get in the ring and fight for the fans to be invested.
Awesome Kong vs. Nia Jax
Pro wrestling used to rely on matches like Hulk Hogan vs. Andre the Giant, two powerhouse performers who could lift a building off its foundation by going to war.
We don't get to see that kind of contest too often in women's wrestling, so when the opportunity presents itself, it should be seized.
Awesome Kong and Nia Jax can throw most women around like rag dolls but seeing them get the chance to fight someone who matches up in size and power would create an interesting dynamic.
Putting them in a steel cage would add to the drama, but it wouldn't be necessary to sell another irresistible force facing an immovable object.
Jon Moxley vs. Shane McMahon
Jon Moxley might not be AEW champion but he is one of the poster boys for the promotion because he represents everything WWE is not. He is hardcore, swears a lot and thrives on mayhem.
Shane McMahon represents everything WWE stands for, including the McMahon family, but he is also someone who can match Moxley risk-for-risk in the ring.
If this hypothetical PPV was going to have one bloody fight, this would have to be it. It would be the battle of an angry ex-WWE Superstar against the son of the man he once worked for.
Moxley and McMahon interacted in WWE a bit but were never rivals so this would be a match that is both fresh and logical from a booking perspective. Plus, they would be guaranteed to produce a few highlight-reel moments.
Cody vs. Triple H
Triple H is seen by many fans as the possible savior of WWE due to the way he has helped NXT grow into one of the most beloved brands in wrestling.
Cody is one of the driving forces behind AEW's launch. Both men have taken vague shots at the other such as when Cody smashed a throne adorned with skulls during his entrance at Double or Nothing.
The Game has acknowledged AEW in interviews when asked about it, but it was during the Hall of Fame induction ceremony that he called it a pissant company as a way to mock fellow inductee and current AEW employee, Billy Gunn.
With Triple H and Dusty Rhodes working closely together during the latter's time at the Performance Center, there is a lot of history to mine for this feud.
When The American Nightmare left WWE, he was nowhere near the star he is today. He has built a reputation as one of wrestling's top names and seeing him fight The King of Kings would bring his journey full circle.
Riho and Britt Baker vs. Becky Lynch and Bayley
All Elite Wrestling has been building its women's division slowly but two women who have already established themselves as its top competitors.
Riho and Britt Baker will help carry the division while management continues recruiting talents. The only suitable opponents for them would be Becky Lynch and Bayley.
While the respective Raw and SmackDown women's champions are on opposite sides of the babyface/heel fence, they have worked together enough in the past to have established chemistry.
These four Superstars have enough talent to steal the show on any given night so this would be one of the top highlights of the PPV.
Marko Stunt vs. Braun Strowman
Pro wrestling features many different kinds of Superstars. They come in all shapes and sizes, which means we get a lot of big guy vs. little guy feuds.
Braun Strowman is the biggest man in WWE in terms of height and overall build. Marko Stunt is the exact opposite as AEW's smallest competitor. This is the kind of match promoters thrive on.
Some fans are going to say this would be dumb because they already think Stunt doesn't belong in the ring, but if anyone can use their small stature to counter Strowman's power, it's him.
The Monster Among Men has always worked well with smaller competitors and sells for them more than most giants have in the past. Stunt might not win this one but it would be interesting to see how this match is put together.
Giving it a hardcore stipulation would make it easier for Stunt to get in some offense with weapons and possibly have someone such as Jungle Boy lend him a hand.
It would also be hilariously ironic to have the biggest wrestling company in the world put their largest Superstar against their competitor's smallest star.
What would you want to see at an AEW vs. WWE PPV?