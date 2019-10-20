WWE Rumors: Jake Atlas Signs Contract; Reporting to Performance Center in Jan.

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Jake Atlas signed with WWE, according to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter's Dave Meltzer.

SoCalUncensored.com's Steve Bryant reported Atlas will report to the WWE Performance Center in January.

The 24-year-old reached the quarterfinals of Pro Wrestling Guerrilla's Battle of Los Angeles 2019, falling to Dragon Lee last month. He also competed during the second night of Ring of Honor's Death Before Dishonor show in September. He lost a singles match to Bateman.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.