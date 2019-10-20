WWE Rumors: Jake Atlas Signs Contract; Reporting to Performance Center in Jan.

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistOctober 20, 2019

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - OCTOBER 11: WWE logos are shown on screens before a WWE news conference at T-Mobile Arena on October 11, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. It was announced that WWE wrestler Braun Strowman will face heavyweight boxer Tyson Fury and WWE champion Brock Lesnar will take on former UFC heavyweight champion Cain Velasquez at the WWE's Crown Jewel event at Fahd International Stadium in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on October 31. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)
Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Jake Atlas signed with WWE, according to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter's Dave Meltzer.

SoCalUncensored.com's Steve Bryant reported Atlas will report to the WWE Performance Center in January.

The 24-year-old reached the quarterfinals of Pro Wrestling Guerrilla's Battle of Los Angeles 2019, falling to Dragon Lee last month. He also competed during the second night of Ring of Honor's Death Before Dishonor show in September. He lost a singles match to Bateman.

          

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

