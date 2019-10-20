Cardinals' Chase Edmonds, David Johnson Fantasy Stock, Trade Value After Week 7

Adam Hunger/Associated Press

A lot of fantasy owners were unhappy with the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday.

That's because Chase Edmonds absolutely tore up the New York Giants during a 27-21 win to the tune of 27 carries for 126 yards and two touchdowns. He also had two catches for 24 yards.

Johnson, meanwhile, saw just one carry for two yards, playing limited snaps.

So why exactly did Edmonds get so much of the workload?

Well, it's possible Johnson's ankle issues coming into the game played a factor. The Cardinals perhaps didn't want to give him a full workload Sunday. It's also possible that game flow dictated Edmonds' big start, with the team deciding to ride the hot hand.

Regardless, it's way too early to start writing off Johnson.

After all, he came into the game as fantasy's No. 5 running back in PPR leagues, per ESPN, averaging 20.2 points per week. It's hard to imagine a player who has been that productive to this point would just randomly get demoted.

So it's best to consider Johnson an RB1 going forward, even with his surprising lack of workload Sunday. Johnson has more than earned the starting spot in Arizona, and if he's fully healthy, he'll be their guy.

As for Edmonds, however, there's an argument to be made that he's not only fantasy's best handcuff but also is a player who should earn a larger workload going forward. He came into the game averaging an impressive 6.7 yards per carry and was excellent against the Giants, looking the part of a starting halfback in his own right.

He's also now scored 14 or more fantasy points in three straight weeks, scoring touchdowns in each of those games. His ability to make plays on both the ground and in the passing game means he should remain a valuable part of Arizona's offense.

Because he's still the backup running back, it's hard to endorse him as a weekly flex option. In the right matchups—or if you are seriously hurting in one of the upcoming weeks due to byes—he's a viable risk in your flex.

Beyond that, he's fantasy's best handcuff and an RB4.