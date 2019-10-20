Emmanuel Sanders Trade Rumors: 'Broncos Would Welcome a 2nd-Day Draft Pick'

Justin Edmonds/Getty Images

Emmanuel Sanders could be one of the biggest names on the trade block before the Oct. 29 deadline.

According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, the Denver Broncos are "likely to be open to listening to offers" for the veteran receiver and "would welcome a second-day draft pick for him."

The Broncos are reportedly seeking higher compensation than the fourth-round pick they got for Demaryius Thomas last year.

Sanders has been a bit inconsistent in 2019 but has still showcased his ability with 30 catches for 367 yards and two scores in seven games. He had five catches for 60 yards in Thursday's loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, showing he was over the recent knee injury that limited him the previous couple of weeks.

The 32-year-old also doesn't seem to have any lingering effects of his Achilles injury that prematurely ended his 2018 campaign.

With two career Pro Bowl selections and three 1,000-yard seasons, Sanders has proved he can be a valuable asset in the passing game for any contender.

Meanwhile, the Broncos can clear part of a contract that has a $12.9 million cap hit in 2019, per Spotrac. Sanders is set to enter free agency in the offseason, which could allow the team to recoup some assets before he leaves for free.

Additionally, any deal could allow Denver to move forward with its younger options at receiver, including Courtland Sutton and DaeSean Hamilton.