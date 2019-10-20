Bayern Munich Defender Niklas Sule Set for Knee Surgery After Tearing ACL

Bayern Munich confirmed on Sunday that Niklas Sule will undergo surgery to repair a torn anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee after he limped out of their 2-2 draw with Augsburg on Saturday.

Sule had to be withdrawn just 12 minutes into the draw at the Augsburg Arena.

Although he was able to leave the pitch without needing to use a stretcher, Bayern boss Niko Kovac said he had "a very bad feeling" about Sule's injury, per Goal's Dom Farrell.

Sule has been an important player for Bayern since his arrival from Hoffenheim in 2017, particularly since Kovac took charge last year.

The 24-year-old was a regular fixture in the back line and had started every match for the Bavarians this season.

Bundesliga commentator Kevin Hatchard is a big admirer:

The Germany international is arguably the team's best centre-back option, so his long-term absence from the side as he recovers from surgery is a blow to Bayern's ambitions.

Fortunately for Munich, though, they have several versatile options to partner Jerome Boateng in the centre of defence.

Summer signings Benjamin Pavard and Lucas Hernandez are often used as full-backs but are equally comfortable at centre-back. Javi Martinez can also play in that position as well as at holding midfield, and David Alaba can also cover there if needed.

Bayern won't be at their best until Sule returns, but they shouldn't be short of options as long as their other defenders stay fit.

