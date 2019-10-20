Fight Video Leaks of NBA's Malik Beasley, NFL's Su'a Cravens in Apartment Lobby

Elaine Thompson/Associated Press

Denver Nuggets guard Malik Beasley and NFL free-agent safety Su'a Cravens got into a fight in a Denver apartment lobby Aug. 9, according to TMZ Sports:

Per that report, "We're told Beasley was heated over a situation involving a mutual female friend—Instagram model Montana Yao—and had called out Cravens to settle things once and for all."

Police were not called afterward, and Cravens posted about the fight on Snapchat afterward, saying he "beat a n---a ass that just tried me."

Cravens, listed at 6'1", 224 pounds, played in 16 NFL games since being selected out of USC in the second round of the 2016 draft by the Washington Redskins. The 24-year-old last played for the Denver Broncos for five games during the 2018 season.

Abbie Parr/Getty Images

Beasley, listed at 6'5", 195 pounds, is coming off a breakout season in 2018-19, where he averaged 11.3 points, 2.5 rebounds, 1.2 assists and 0.7 steals per game. The 2016 first-round pick out of Florida State should be in line for another productive season at just 22 years of age.