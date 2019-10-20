Fight Video Leaks of NBA's Malik Beasley, NFL's Su'a Cravens in Apartment Lobby

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistOctober 20, 2019

Denver Broncos defensive back Su'a Cravens on the field before an NFL football preseason game against the Seattle Seahawks, Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)
Elaine Thompson/Associated Press

Denver Nuggets guard Malik Beasley and NFL free-agent safety Su'a Cravens got into a fight in a Denver apartment lobby Aug. 9, according to TMZ Sports:

Per that report, "We're told Beasley was heated over a situation involving a mutual female friend—Instagram model Montana Yao—and had called out Cravens to settle things once and for all."

Police were not called afterward, and Cravens posted about the fight on Snapchat afterward, saying he "beat a n---a ass that just tried me."

Cravens, listed at 6'1", 224 pounds, played in 16 NFL games since being selected out of USC in the second round of the 2016 draft by the Washington Redskins. The 24-year-old last played for the Denver Broncos for five games during the 2018 season.

PORTLAND, OREGON - OCTOBER 08: Malik Beasley #25 of the Denver Nuggets dribbles with the ball in the fourth quarter against the Portland Trail Blazers during a preseason game at Veterans Memorial Coliseum on October 08, 2019 in Portland, Oregon. NOTE TO U
Abbie Parr/Getty Images

Beasley, listed at 6'5", 195 pounds, is coming off a breakout season in 2018-19, where he averaged 11.3 points, 2.5 rebounds, 1.2 assists and 0.7 steals per game. The 2016 first-round pick out of Florida State should be in line for another productive season at just 22 years of age.

Related

    Heat Suspending Dion Waiters for 'Conduct Detrimental to Team'

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Heat Suspending Dion Waiters for 'Conduct Detrimental to Team'

    Kyle Newport
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: Jazz Extend Quin Snyder

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Report: Jazz Extend Quin Snyder

    Mike Chiari
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: Pascal Siakam Gets 4-Year Max Deal

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Report: Pascal Siakam Gets 4-Year Max Deal

    Kyle Newport
    via Bleacher Report

    Don't Forget, the NBA Is a Business

    @HowardBeck goes in depth on NBA players' right to avoid ‘international firestorm' of Hong Kong protests

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Don't Forget, the NBA Is a Business

    Howard Beck
    via Bleacher Report