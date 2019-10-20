Lucien Favre: Jadon Sancho Absence for Dortmund Was 'A Disciplinary Measure'

Martin Meissner/Associated Press

Borussia Dortmund manager Lucien Favre said the decision to leave Jadon Sancho out of the squad for Saturday's clash with Borussia Monchengladbach was a "disciplinary measure."

Per BBC Sport, Sancho was dropped after he made a late return to the club following the recent international break, during which he represented England in their UEFA Euro 2020 qualifying games against the Czech Republic and Bulgaria.

Speaking after Dortmund's 1-0 win, Favre wasn't keen to talk too much about the situation, although offered some insight into why Sancho was missing, per Sacha Pisani of Goal.

"I am not going to comment on that," the Dortmund boss said. "It was a disciplinary measure. Tomorrow is a new day. That's all. It stays internal."

As relayed in the report, Dortmund sporting director Michael Zorc provided further details on the 19-year-old's omission:

"We have a responsibility for the club and, in this case, also for the hygiene of the squad. And therefore the decision was without an alternative. [Sancho] trained alone today and we'd like to think he'll be back against Inter [in the UEFA Champions League].

"He is only suspended today [Saturday]. Jadon is a good lad, but he's very young and shot to the top. He might test his limits and that's why we decided to not call him up today."

Even though they were without one of their key attacking players, Dortmund were able to earn a crucial win, with Marco Reus' second-half goal the difference between the sides. The team's Twitter account praised the captain for overcoming illness to feature in the game:

After Bayern Munich were held to a 2-2 draw away at Augsburg, Dortmund's win over the league leaders further congested the jam-packed top half of the Bundesliga:

Dortmund will be disappointed with Sancho for his tardiness, but it doesn't appear as though the player's breach of discipline will see him left out of the setup for too long. Given how important he has become for the side, supporters will hope to see him back again soon.

Sancho has enjoyed an extraordinary rise over the past couple of campaigns, cementing his status in the Dortmund starting XI and developing into one of the best players in German football despite his tender years.

On the right flank, his speed and trickery has terrified defenders, while his productivity makes him a major threat. Sancho was recently shortlisted for the Golden Boy award, and WhoScored.com took a look at some of his numbers:

After a huge domestic win on Saturday, the massive games keep on coming for Dortmund.

On Wednesday, they travel to face Inter Milan in the Champions League, and then three days later they are away at bitter rivals Schalke in the Bundesliga. Sancho will surely be desperate to shine in both matches after missing an important fixture on Saturday.