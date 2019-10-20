Sadio Mane: Lionel Messi Vote in The Best Award 'Shows I've Come Quite Far'

Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

Liverpool forward Sadio Mane has said the fact that Barcelona icon Lionel Messi recently voted for him in FIFA's Best Men's Player award is an indication of the progress he's made as a player.

Messi won the accolade, beating Mane's team-mate Virgil van Dijk and Juventus' Cristiano Ronaldo to the prize. Liverpool's Mohamed Salah was fourth in the voting, with Mane fifth.

On the night, it was revealed Messi had picked Mane as his winner. The Senegal international told Jonathan Northcroft of The Sunday Times he was delighted to have earned the recognition of such a legendary player.

"It's a great compliment when Messi votes for you," Mane said. "If you look at where I've come from, it shows I've come quite far. Without being for a long time at an academy, I got here. All I can say [to kids] is to keep working hard and go for your dream."

Mane was also asked whom he would have picked for the award if he had the opportunity and said he would return the favour to the Barcelona star.

"Yes, for sure...after Virgil [van Dijk]," the 27-year-old said. "No, Virgil is a great, great player. But sorry, Virgil, it has to be Messi before you."

Former Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger also recently talked up the Liverpool star as being among the best players in the world:

Mane excelled in 2018-19, helping Liverpool to challenge Manchester City for the Premier League title with a league-leading 21 goals. He was also crucial in the Reds' progression to the UEFA Champions League final, where they beat Tottenham Hotspur 2-0.

The Liverpool No. 10 has carried that momentum into the new season, in which he's helped the Reds make a blistering start. They face Manchester United on Sunday, looking to make it eight wins in succession to start the 2019-20 top-flight season; victory would push Liverpool eight points clear of Manchester City at the top.

Mane netted in Liverpool's most recent outing, taking him to 50 Premier League goals for the club in impressive time:

While the forward is sharp in the penalty area and able to shoot from distance, he has also excelled in the air in recent months too:

Mane is among the best players in English football and is well on his way to becoming one of the best forwards on the planet.

He clearly caught Messi's eye and will have no doubt earned further admirers with his performances this season. If the Liverpool star continues to put in these types of displays, he will be a serious rival to the Barcelona star for football's biggest individual prizes in 2020.