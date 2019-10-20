Ole Gunnar Solskjaer: 'It Won't Be 30 Years' Until Manchester United Win Title

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has aimed a dig at rivals Liverpool ahead of Sunday's Premier League showdown between the sides, saying "it won't be 30 years" until the Red Devils are crowned champions of England again.

Liverpool head to Old Trafford having put together a blistering start to the campaign, winning all eight of their league games. It means Jurgen Klopp's side are in a strong position to compete for the club's first top-flight crown since 1990.

While United have a lot of ground to make up before they are regularly challenging for the top prizes again, Solskjaer doesn't envisage the team going three decades without a Premier League win, per Adam Lanigan of the Daily Telegraph.

"I am sure we will bounce back and win the league," the United manager said. "And I am sure it won't be 30 years until the next Premier League that we do win."

Since Liverpool's most recent league title, United have enjoyed plenty of success, with Sir Alex Ferguson's Red Devils teams the dominant force in the Premier League era before his retirement in 2013:

United last won during Ferguson's final campaign in charge. Since then, the Red Devils have endured a challenging time. A number of managers have taken over at Old Trafford in that spell, with David Moyes, Louis van Gaal, Jose Mourinho and now Solskjaer unable to facilitate serious challenges for Premier League glory.

Nick Harris of Sporting Intelligence summed up the struggles the team has endured since their iconic former boss left:

United feel further away than ever when it comes to competing for major honours, as they sit just a point above the relegation zone prior to the clash with Liverpool.

This season, Solskjaer has struggled to get a tune out of the team. The Red Devils lack quality options all over the pitch, and injury issues have left the squad stretched and choices limited for the manager.

Sam Carroll of the Liverpool Echo joked that the Red Devils may have to wait as long as Liverpool for a title with that in mind:

Despite the team's plight in comparison to their rivals' situation, Solskjaer has said spirits are high:

It will be intriguing to see what the atmosphere is like at Old Trafford come full time on Sunday, as United are big underdogs for the clash with Liverpool, per Caesars.

Not only are Liverpool among the best sides in European football, but Solskjaer is also set to be without arguably his two most important players in David De Gea and Paul Pogba. As such, it feels like something extraordinary will be required from United to pull off a positive result against the league leaders.