Video: Kings' Buddy Hield Makes Money Sign at Vlade Divac Amid Contract Talks

Sacramento Kings guard Buddy Hield good-naturedly flashed the money sign to general manager Vlade Divac during the team's Fan Fest on Saturday, per Sean Cunningham of ABC10 Sacramento.

Hield and Divac are currently at the negotiating table with the fourth-year guard set to become a restricted free agent next offseason.

Per Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports, the Kings offered Hield a four-year, $90 million deal, but Hield is looking for something in the neighborhood of $110 million.

"With the 2020 free-agent class expected to be weak in terms of star power, sources said Hield is prepared to bet on himself and play out the season to test the market as a restricted free agent next summer if Monday's deadline passes without a deal in place," Haynes wrote.

Per Cunningham, Hield wants a deal by a Monday deadline (one day before the NBA season begins). If nothing comes to fruition, Hield said a trade request is possible.

On Oct. 11, Hield spoke to Jason Anderson of the Sacramento Bee about his desire to stay in town while also noting the Kings need to show him the money.

"We need to get that done. I want to get that done, for sure. If it doesn't get done, things could go the other way. This is where I want to be, so it would be good for me to be here in Sacramento. If I'm their guy, I think they should make it happen already. I want to build a future here. I want to be here, but we have to see something. Something's gotta come to the table. We have a week and a half to see what that brings, but I want to be here."

Hield, 26, started all 82 games for the Kings last season, averaging a career-high 20.7 points on 45.8 percent shooting, 5.0 rebounds and 2.5 assists.

Sacramento will open the regular season on Wednesday at the Phoenix Suns.