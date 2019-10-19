Cristiano Ronaldo Scores as Juventus Beat Bologna; Increase Serie A Lead

Marco Luzzani/Getty Images

Cristiano Ronaldo was on target as Juventus beat Bologna 2-1 to move four points clear at the top of Serie A on Saturday in Turin.

The Portugal international opened the scoring with a low shot that crept past goalkeeper Lukasz Skorupski at his near post after just 19 minutes of the clash.

The visitors hit back seven minutes later through Danilo. The 35-year-old latched on to a flick-on by Ibrahima Mbaye and smashed a half-volley past Gianluigi Buffon.

Miralem Pjanic restored Juventus' lead early in the second half. The midfielder curled a low shot home after some sloppy defending from the visitors to secure all three points.

Ronaldo was presented with a commemorative shirt ahead of kick-off for scoring the 700th goal of his career on Tuesday for Portugal in Euro 2020 qualifying against Ukraine:

The 34-year-old did not have to wait too long for the 701st goal of his glittering career. Ronaldo pounced on a loose ball following an Alex Sandro surge forwards, produced a trademark stepover to gain a yard of space and then finished clinically.

Squawka Football highlighted his rich vein of goalscoring form:

The goal was a reward for a bright start from the home side. They produced some quick, incisive passing and pressed well on their return to domestic action following the international break.

Yet their lead only lasted seven minutes, as the visitors hit back in some style. Mbaye managed to just get his head on to a ball into the box which fell to Danilo. The 35-year-old had time to take a touch and then half-volley a powerful strike that flew across goal and into the top corner.

Juventus restored their lead early in the second half after some poor Bologna defending. The visitors failed to clear the ball in their penalty area, allowing Pjanic to pounce and curl a low shot into the bottom corner:

The champions continued to carve out chances in a dominant second-half display. Skorupski was kept busy and denied a volleyed effort from Sami Khedira before making a fine double save from Gonzalo Higuain.

Ronaldo was denied a second on 80 minutes after a quick break led by Higuain. The Argentinian squared for the forward in the penalty area, and he managed a turn and shot that was acrobatically tipped clear away by Skorupski.

Juventus then survived a couple of late scares in an exciting finish. The hosts had a let-off in stoppage time after Bologna had a penalty appeal turned down. Matthijs de Ligt missed his clearance and the ball appeared to hit his arm, but the referee chose not to award a spot-kick as the ball had hit his foot first.

Italian football writer Adam Digby explained why the decision was not given:

Bologna then threatened again from Riccardo Orsolini's corner. The ball was headed onto the crossbar by Federico Santander and then came back out to the Bologna forward for an overhead kick which was tipped over the crossbar by Buffon.

What's Next?

Juventus welcome Lokomotiv Moscow to Turin on Tuesday in the UEFA Champions League and then return to Serie A action on Saturday at Lecce. Bologna's next fixture is at home to Sampdoria on Sunday, October 27.