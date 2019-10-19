Antoine Griezmann Talks Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez Chemistry at Barcelona

ANDER GILLENEA/Getty Images

Antoine Griezmann said he is still working to develop an understanding with Barcelona team-mates Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez, after the trio all scored in a 3-0 win over Eibar in La Liga on Saturday.

The attackers started together for just the third time this season as Barca eased to a comfortable victory at Ipurua.

Griezmann told Movistar (h/t Sport) after the match: "There are better days and worse days. I have just got here, and I have to get used to things. I have to understand more, and that will come with minutes and games."

The Frenchman was pleased with the win, too: "It was important to get three points. After the international break, it can be tough, due to the journeys, but we played well, and now we can think about the Champions League."

Injuries to Messi and Suarez earlier in the campaign have limited the trio's ability to play together, but they dovetailed well on Saturday.

Griezmann opened the scoring after 13 minutes when he raced onto a long ball from Clement Lenglet and fired in off the post.

"We knew they pressed a lot and pressed high," he added. "I said to Clement that if he saw me close to the full-back to pass into space. He did and the first goal came that way. We created a lot like that."

The front line all combined for Messi and Suarez to add goals of their own in the 58th and 66th minutes:

Griezmann laid the ball off for Messi with a first-time pass after being picked out by Suarez, and he then slipped in the Argentinian, who squared the ball to the Uruguayan to round out the scoring.

Journalist Rafael Hernandez praised Griezmann's performance:

When Neymar was at Barcelona, he formed a potent front three alongside Messi and Suarez. They played a key role in the team winning back-to-back La Liga titles, three consecutive Copas del Rey and the UEFA Champions League in their three seasons together.

Barca's hope will be for Griezmann to forge a similar partnership with the duo.

As Griezmann himself noted, such understanding will only come with time, and thus far, they've not had much opportunity to work together.

Messi and Suarez are both 32, whereas they were in their prime during Neymar's time at the club, so it might be difficult for them to reach those considerable heights again with Griezmann.

However, if the three of them can continue to work as well together as they did on Saturday, they could still form one of the deadliest front lines in European football.