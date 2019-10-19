PSG's Ander Herrera Says Media Presented 'Happy' Neymar's Situation Like 'Hell'

Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Ander Herrera said that Neymar has been happy at the club since his arrival, despite the media's portrayal of his situation in the French capital as "hell."

The Spaniard arrived on a free transfer from Manchester United in the summer, while the Brazilian spent the entire transfer window being linked with a return to Barcelona or a move to Real Madrid.

Herrera spoke to Olivier Tallaron for Canal+ and elected to speak in English when discussing Neymar:

He said:

"When I was in Manchester, I used to read the news. I thought because the media makes the situation look like hell.

"I come here, I see a happy guy, always smiling, joking with the French guys. [There was] a lot of polemic about that situation. So I was like, what is the media talking about if this guy is so happy.

"We need him because he's a player who can win games for us. If one day I have to run five kilometres for him in a game, I will do it. He can win the Ballon d'Or."

A disappointing second half of last season saw Neymar injured once again at a crucial time for PSG, who crashed out of the UEFA Champions League at the hands of Herrera's United in the round of 16.

The forward was hit with a three-match European ban for an angry Instagram post aimed at the match officials after PSG's exit. He incurred a domestic suspension of the same length when he was involved in an altercation with a Rennes supporter after PSG's surprise defeat in the Coupe de France final.

After missing Brazil's successful Copa America campaign with an ankle injury, Neymar was a week late back to pre-season training.

When he reported back, sporting director Leonardo appeared to hit out at Neymar's inability to speak fluent French:

According to L'Equipe (h/t ESPN), the 27-year-old has not attempted to learn the language:

Following his recovery from the ankle injury, Neymar did not play for PSG until September after the transfer window had closed.

He netted four times in five matches for the Parisians as he attempts to repair his relationship with the club's openly hostile fan base, but he's set to be absent for a month after suffering a hamstring injury on international duty with Brazil.

Neymar has 55 goals and 29 assists to his name in 63 appearances for PSG, but the club's 4-1 win over Nice on Friday was the 53rd match he's missed through injury since joining them in 2017, according to Transfermarkt.

The injuries cannot be helped, but if he's to make his time at the Parc des Princes a success or have a shot at winning the Ballon d'Or, he needs to be able to stay fit throughout a campaign.