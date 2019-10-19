Robert Lewandowski Equals Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's Bundesliga Scoring Record

Christopher Simpson@@CJSimpsonBRFeatured ColumnistOctober 19, 2019

Bayern Munich's Polish striker Robert Lewandowski celebrates scoring during the German first division Bundesliga football match FC Augsburg v Bayern Munich in Augsburg, southern Germany on October 19 2019. (Photo by Christof STACHE / AFP) / RESTRICTIONS: DFL REGULATIONS PROHIBIT ANY USE OF PHOTOGRAPHS AS IMAGE SEQUENCES AND/OR QUASI-VIDEO (Photo by CHRISTOF STACHE/AFP via Getty Images)
CHRISTOF STACHE/Getty Images

Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski equalled Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's record of scoring in the first eight Bundesliga matches of a season on Saturday with his goal against Augsburg.

After Bayern went behind to Martin Schmidt's strike inside the first minute, the Poland international rose to glance home Serge Gnabry's cross in the 14th minute (U.S. only):

Gnabry fired Bayern ahead shortly after the break, but Alfred Finnbogason salvaged a point for Augsburg in the 91st minute.

Lewandowski's goal saw him pull level with Arsenal striker Aubameyang, who scored in each of the first eight Bundesliga matches of the 2015-16 season with Borussia Dortmund:

The 31-year-old's remarkable scoring run also matched a feat from former Bayern striker Roy Makaay:

The goal was his 12th in the Bundesliga this season, his 16th for Bayern in all competitions and his 19th for club and country, following his hat-trick for Poland against Latvia on October 10.

Lewandowski can set a new record if he continues his hot streak with a goal at home to Union Berlin, who are 14th in the Bundesliga and without an away win this season.

Related

    Ibrahimovic: Pep Hid from Me in Dressing Room

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Ibrahimovic: Pep Hid from Me in Dressing Room

    ESPN.com
    via ESPN.com

    Gnabry a Highlight in Frustrating Draw

    Here are the post-match awards from Bayern's 2-2 draw with Augsburg

    FC Bayern Munich logo
    FC Bayern Munich

    Gnabry a Highlight in Frustrating Draw

    Bavarian Football Works
    via Bavarian Football Works

    Chelsea Get Late Win vs. Newcastle

    Marcos Alonso's strike sends Blues up to third in the table

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Chelsea Get Late Win vs. Newcastle

    Gill Clark
    via Bleacher Report

    Watch: Parejo's Perfect Free Kick

    Incredible hit gave Atletico's keeper no chance

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Watch: Parejo's Perfect Free Kick

    beIN SPORTS USA
    via beIN SPORTS USA