Robert Lewandowski Equals Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's Bundesliga Scoring Record

CHRISTOF STACHE/Getty Images

Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski equalled Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's record of scoring in the first eight Bundesliga matches of a season on Saturday with his goal against Augsburg.

After Bayern went behind to Martin Schmidt's strike inside the first minute, the Poland international rose to glance home Serge Gnabry's cross in the 14th minute (U.S. only):

Gnabry fired Bayern ahead shortly after the break, but Alfred Finnbogason salvaged a point for Augsburg in the 91st minute.

Lewandowski's goal saw him pull level with Arsenal striker Aubameyang, who scored in each of the first eight Bundesliga matches of the 2015-16 season with Borussia Dortmund:

The 31-year-old's remarkable scoring run also matched a feat from former Bayern striker Roy Makaay:

The goal was his 12th in the Bundesliga this season, his 16th for Bayern in all competitions and his 19th for club and country, following his hat-trick for Poland against Latvia on October 10.

Lewandowski can set a new record if he continues his hot streak with a goal at home to Union Berlin, who are 14th in the Bundesliga and without an away win this season.