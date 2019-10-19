Georginio Wijnaldum Says 'It Is Possible' for Liverpool to Go Unbeaten in EPL

Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

Matching Arsenal's unbeaten, title-winning 2003/04 season in the Premier League isn't on Liverpool's minds, but midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum knows it's a possibility for the Reds.

Wijnaldum has helped Liverpool set the early pace this season with eight wins from eight. The run has prompted comparisons to Arsenal's "Invincibles," comparisons the Dutchman addressed, per Goal:

"It is possible. Nobody knows how it's going to be. We have had some luck up to now, but we have also put a lot of hard work in. We don't think about the fact that Arsenal did not lose in that season. We just try to give everything in every game."

Wijnaldum knows there are no soft fixtures in England's top flight. He described being "totally concentrated" as the key to the Reds' consistent winning.

It's something Liverpool are backed to continue doing when they face bitter rivals Manchester United at Old Trafford on Sunday. The Red Devils' form is in sharp contrast, with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's team having won just twice in eight games and languishing in 12th.

While promising Liverpool will "work as hard as possible" in Manchester, former PSV Eindhoven midfielder Wijnaldum also discussed United's fall from grace and offered a warning to his current club: "It can happen to anyone. It could happen to Liverpool or Manchester United. It has happened to big clubs in Holland, but I don't really think about it. I concentrate more on Liverpool."

At the moment, a Liverpool tumble looks as remote a possibility as United ending a title drought stretching back to 2013 this season. Wijnaldum is part of a squad strong in every area, particularly in a midfield engine room where the Netherlands international combines his technique, eye for goal and energy with the tenacity and craft of Fabinho and Jordan Henderson.

This trio is key to the intense pressing Jurgen Klopp demands, and the group also ensures a dynamic front three sees plenty of the ball. Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino and Mohamed Salah have all started the season in prolific fashion.

Their goals leave opponents doubly frustrated in their attempts to puncture a rock-solid defence built on the brawn of centre-backs Joel Matip and Virgil van Dijk and the athleticism and enterprise of full-backs Andrew Robertson and Trent Alexander-Arnold.

There is no denying the comparisons between this Liverpool side and the Arsenal vintage of just over 15 years ago. Those Gunners had pace and power in defence thanks to Sol Campbell, Ashley Cole and Kolo Toure, while the midfield was unforgiving as long as Patrick Vieira, Gilberto Silva and Edu roamed the park.

Artistry in the final third came from Robert Pires, Thierry Henry and Dennis Bergkamp.

Intangibles such as good fortune and strong squad depth are also vital in a team going unbeaten. Arsenal had strength in reserves, with Ray Parlour, Sylvain Wiltord and Martin Keown among the capable deputies.

Keown believes Liverpool are the main threat to emulate Arsenal's achievement, recently telling Jim White (h/t talkSport's Joe Moore): "I'd have to say they are. This is a winning machine."

The Reds have the squad to keep avoiding defeat. Divock Origi can chip in with clutch goals, while James Milner is a useful addition to midfield, whose stoppage-time penalty beat Leicester City last time out and hinted at the luck Liverpool are earning through winning.

Fixtures will also be a significant factor. United are wounded but would love nothing more than to wreck the ambitions of their familiar foe on Sunday.

Meanwhile, November 10 will see Liverpool host Manchester City, the team that pipped them to last season's title and remains the most serious challenger for the crown. The away trip to City doesn't happen until April 4, and fates may even conspire to give Arsenal the right to thwart any unbeaten bid at the Emirates Stadium on May 2.