Vernon Carey, Cassius Stanley Impress; Blue Beats White at Duke Midnight Madness

Nell Redmond/Associated Press

Duke men's basketball took center stage for Countdown to Craziness on Friday at Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, North Carolina.

A 2019 class 247Sports ranked third in the nation excelled in an intrasquad scrimmage that highlighted the evening.

Vernon Carey Jr. posted a game-high 15 points, and Cassius Stanley added 12 points and eight rebounds as the Blue team beat the White team 47-38, per The Chronicle.

Wendell Moore Jr. and Alex O'Connell each scored 11 to pace the White team, and Matthew Hurt added nine more points.

The clear highlight of the night, however, went to Debbie Jones, the mother of Duke sophomore guard Tre Jones.

Debbie, who was diagnosed with breast cancer in January, walked with Tre during the team introductions:

Speaking of intros, Duke's video got the Cameron Indoor crowd going:

As for the game, Carey impressed with his scoring efforts down low. The 6'10" big man, who 247Sports ranked sixth in the nation among all class of 2019 prospects, may make a living down there this season.

Brian Horace of dukeblogger.com credited Carey as well as fellow 5-star freshman Hurt:

Stanley also received some deserved praise, with Winston Lindqwister of The Chronicle calling him the player of the night:

"Although not nearly as hyped as some of Duke's other top prospects, Cassius Stanley still came with the buzz as the final piece to round out Duke's No. 2 recruiting class. However, the young Blue Devil made waves for himself Friday night, and made a clear case for why he could make the starting lineup. Posting 12 points on a surprising 8 rebounds, Stanley's quickness and verticality could not be matched, easily blowing through his defender to get to the basket. With someone as explosive of a scorer as Stanley, Duke continues its tradition of highly lethal wings."

Duke will open the 2019-20 season against Kansas on Tuesday, November 5, at Madison Square Garden in New York.