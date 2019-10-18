Video: Michael Jordan Says He Supports NBA Players' Social Activism

Kent Smith/Getty Images

Charlotte Hornets owner Michael Jordan is in favor of athletes using their platform to speak out on social issues.

Speaking to Craig Melvin on Friday's episode of Today, the Basketball Hall of Famer said "it's great" for players to use their voice to inspire activism:

Jordan's comments come in the wake of Houston Rockets general manager Daryl Morey creating a firestorm around the NBA and its business relationship with China on Oct. 6 when he sent a message of support for ongoing protests in Hong Kong on Twitter that has since been deleted.

Melvin noted Jordan declined to speak on that issue due to pending litigation he has in China over improper use of his name.

Several athletes, including a number of NBA stars, in recent years have used their platform to speak out on social issues. LeBron James has used social media to bring attention to teenagers and young adults about their experiences in the world.

Stephen Curry has worked with the Nothing But Nets organization, traveling to Tanzania in 2013 to hang bed nets in mud huts for residents and help protect them against diseases like malaria and typhoid fever.

Jordan previously expressed his support for athletes protesting to support a cause in September 2017. The former Chicago Bulls superstar remains an icon in the sports world 16 years after retiring from the NBA through his Air Jordan brand.