NBA Trade Rumors: Pacers Engaged in Talks to Deal Domantas Sabonis

Heading into the final season of his rookie contract, Indiana Pacers center Domantas Sabonis is being shopped in trade talks.

Per The Athletic's Sam Amick, the Pacers "have engaged in active trade talks with several teams this week" since they remain "far apart" in contract talks with Sabonis.

Amick did note Indiana's asking price "has been too high" to make a deal work thus far.

Sabonis, 6'11", would be an attractive trade option for teams looking for size, especially because of his affordable salary for the 2019-20 season. Per Spotrac, Domas will make $3.5 million and be eligible for restricted free agency next summer.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported Oct. 9 the likely starting point for Sabonis in extension talks is $18 million per season, similar to the four-year, $72 million deal Myles Turner signed last year.

In August, Sabonis told reporters he expected to sign a new deal with the Pacers but wasn't going to rush to get it done: "You did your job. You did your best, and now you just have to wait. Now I can't do anything. I just need to be patient and wait."

He may have gained a lot of leverage based on his performance last season. The 23-year-old set career highs with averages of 14.1 points and 9.3 rebounds in 74 games to help the Pacers make the playoffs.

Indiana acquired Sabonis and Victor Oladipo from the Oklahoma City Thunder in July 2017 in exchange for Paul George.

The deadline for 2016 first-round draft picks to sign extensions is Monday at 6 p.m. ET.