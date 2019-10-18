Diego Simeone Backs Diego Costa, Alvaro Morata Despite Slow Atletico Madrid Form

DIMITAR DILKOFF/Getty Images

Atletico Madrid manager Diego Simeone has backed out-of-form strikers Diego Costa and Alvaro Morata to come good in front of goal despite each making slow starts this season.

Costa and Morata have each scored only once in all competitions this season, but Simeone told a press conference on Friday that he has faith in both frontmen:

"I think they are great, they're doing good, even if they haven't proved it with goals yet - and I know that's their bread and butter. I think their involvement, predisposition and their will to improve is awesome. I hope they keep it that way, it's their challenge

"They both scored one goal in La Liga, Morata played less than Diego but I see both are enthusiastic. I can see they want to improve.

"We have to keep calm and know they are two important players for this club and the team. We hope that they will start scoring soon since it's part of their lives, (but) I sincerely think they're doing good."

Costa's only goal this term came during a 2-0 win over Mallorca in September, while Morata hasn't featured on a score sheet since he provided a 1-0 winner against Getafe on opening day.

The former in particular holds a strong reputation with Atleti's support due to his former glories, including a crucial contribution when the club won a historic Liga title in 2014:

Costa missed the first two games of Atletico's season due to suspension and a groin injury, but he's started up front for Simeone in each of the club's other eight games in the league and in Europe.

Goal's Nizaar Kinsella lauded the Spain international for his reliability in front of goal:

Morata has started in four of his six appearances this term and played the full 90 minutes in three of those, though Simeone doesn't appear to place quite as much faith in the 26-year-old.

Reporter David Garrido backed Morata to be one of the figures capable of picking up the team's offensive slack during this slow stretch in front of goal:

Los Rojiblancos have managed to score only four times in their past five games—all of which came in only two of those matches—the only positive being that they've also conceded once in that time.

Atletico Madrid host Valencia at the Wanda Metropolitano on Saturday, when they will hope to end a run of back-to-back home games without scoring.