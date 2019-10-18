Becky Lynch on 1 Year as The Man, Brock Lesnar-SmackDown News, AOP to WWE Raw

Etsuo Hara/Getty Images

Bleacher Report catches you up on the latest news from the WWE Universe.

Lynch Celebrates 1-Year Anniversary as The Man

Raw Women's champion Becky Lynch took to Twitter on Friday to celebrate the one-year anniversary of when she first referred to herself as The Man:

That moment set off a meteoric rise that saw Lynch compete in the first women's match to ever main event WrestleMania. Becky beat both Ronda Rousey and Charlotte Flair in that bout to become both the Raw and SmackDown Women's champion.

Lynch has held the Raw Women's title ever since then, and she has undoubtedly become one of the top Superstars WWE has to offer.

In addition to being featured on the cover of the WWE 2K20 video game and ESPN The Magazine, Becky took part in a segment on SmackDown's Fox debut with The Rock, and she was also the No. 1 overall pick in the WWE draft.

Lynch is also the clear face of WWE's women's division after coming out on top in a highly entertaining rivalry with Sasha Banks.

Becky essentially went from an afterthought who fans felt deserved better to one of WWE's foundational building blocks over the course of one year, and it is tough to argue with Lynch's assessment that few have ever made such a significant leap so quickly in the history of the business.

Why Lesnar Went to SmackDown in WWE Draft

SmackDown landed WWE champion Brock Lesnar in the WWE draft, and it was reportedly done at the behest of Fox.

According to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter (h/t WrestlingInc.com's Marc Middleton), Fox wanted either Lesnar or former Raw Women's champion Ronda Rousey to act as a "big sports star" on the brand.

Since Rousey has been away from WWE since WrestleMania and it is unclear when she will return to action, putting Lesnar on SmackDown was the best course of action.

Meltzer noted that Lesnar going to SmackDown may have been in the works for "weeks" since he beat Kofi Kingston for the WWE Championship on the debut episode of SmackDown on Fox to set up the move.

After the win over Kofi, Cain Velasquez made his WWE debut by attacking Lesnar. That set the stage for a WWE title match between Lesnar and Velasquez that will take place at WWE Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia on Halloween.

Both Lesnar and Velasquez are former UFC Heavyweight champions, and they have a built-in rivalry since Velasquez beat Lesnar for the title in 2010.

WWE was Fox's big acquisition after it lost the UFC rights to ESPN, so it stands to reason that the network wants WWE to do everything it can to present its product as a legitimate sport to potential viewers.

WWE Announces AOP as Raw Signing

Following the initial wave of post-draft free-agent signings, WWE announced Friday that AOP has been assigned to the Raw brand.

While Akam and Rezar are former Raw Tag Team champions, they haven't done much over the past several months due, in part, to an injury to Akam. Aside from appearing in the battle royal at WWE Super ShowDown in June, AOP hasn't had a televised match since December.

They have regained their on-screen presence, though, with a series of vignettes that have aired on Raw in recent weeks.

The former NXT and Raw Tag Team champions may now be on a collision course with The Viking Raiders, who beat Robert Roode and Dolph Ziggler for the Raw Tag Team Championships this week.

AOP and The Viking Raiders are two of the most dominant tag teams in NXT history, and if they enter into a feud, it could lead to one of the most hard-hitting and destructive series of tag team matches in recent memory.

