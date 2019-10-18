Louis Saha Says Cristiano Ronaldo Man United Return Would Be 'More Than a Dream'

ANDREW YATES/Getty Images

Louis Saha has hailed the "unbelievable" work ethic of former Manchester United team-mate Cristiano Ronaldo and said it would be "more than a dream" to have the player back at Old Trafford.

Ten years have passed since Ronaldo—now at Juventus—left United for Real Madrid, and the Red Devils are currently struggling for goals as the likes of Marcus Rashford and Daniel James share the burden.

Saha recently spoke to Compare.Bet (h/t Sporting News) and said the quality the 34-year-old Ronaldo continues to produce on the pitch would be of substantial value to his old club:

"What he does right now as a footballer, it is insane. The physicality that he has still got, that drive. Imagine the impact he would have on the forwards that we have right now. They would see the obsession that this guy has got and that would be a great example. He is more obsessed than anybody I have seen.

"Even [Ruud] Van Nistelrooy was not in his league in the way that he is acting in front of goal. He wants every ball over the 90 minutes and it is a joy to see.

"His dedication is unbelievable so to see him back at United would be more than a dream, because I'm sure that he would have a massive impact. Maybe less goals, but it would be amazing."

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side host Premier League leaders Liverpool on Sunday, and the prospects look bleak for United considering they've scored just twice in their last five games.

Saha—who made 124 appearances for United between 2004 and 2008—added: "All I can say to you frankly is that I appreciate Cristiano even more today seeing him play with Juventus, because the guy is way older than when I first met him and played with him."

Another Old Trafford alumni, Dimitar Berbatov, recently wrote in his Betfair column that even five-time Ballon d'Or winner Ronaldo—and Barcelona star Lionel Messi—would struggle in this current United team, however.

Ronaldo has a contract with Juve until summer 2022, and a lot would likely have to change (or improve) at Old Trafford before United could tempt their former talisman back to Manchester.