Mason Greenwood Signs New Manchester United Contract Until 2023

Alex Livesey/Getty Images

Manchester United forward Mason Greenwood has signed a new long-term contract with the club, it was confirmed on Friday.

The Red Devils announced the deal on their Twitter account:

In an accompanying statement on their website, the club noted the 18-year-old has committed his future to the Old Trafford outfit until 2023, although the contract includes the option to extend that term by another year.

Speaking about the new contract, Greenwood said he was delighted to be committing his future to his boyhood club:

"Having grown up as a Manchester United fan, playing for the first team is a real dream come true. I know that, when I play for this club, I represent the whole Academy and I want to repay the faith that my coaches have shown in me with my performances on the pitch.

"I am learning all the time from the manager and his coaching staff and I know that this is the perfect club to help me reach my potential."

Red Devils boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer praised the talents of the teenager, saying, "He already has great pace and intelligence, and he is such a natural finisher."

B/R Football's Sam Tighe commented on how at ease the England under-21 international is in front of goal:



Greenwood has been a regular in the first-team squad this season and has already made his mark. His first goal for the club was a winning one, netting in the 1-0 win over Astana in the UEFA Europa League:



Samuel Luckhurst of the Manchester Evening News commented on the mixed work the club has done in regards to contracts in recent years, praising this piece of business:



The academy graduate was also on the scoresheet in Round 3 of the EFL Cup, when United drew 1-1 with Rochdale at Old Trafford and went on to win in a penalty shootout.

United supporters would have been aware of Greenwood's talent for a while, as he has long thrived in the club's youth setup. Given the squad's lack of options at the top end of the field, he appears poised to play a significant role for the senior side this term too.

That won't be a major concern to Red Devils supporters, as the youngster appears ready to make an impact in big games. His composure on the ball in dangerous areas stands out, as does his ability to take shots with either foot.

Greenwood will be pushing to be in the squad for Sunday's Premier League outing with rivals Liverpool. United have slumped to 12th in the top flight ahead of the weekend's games, while the Reds have won all eight of their matches in the competition this season.