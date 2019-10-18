Report: Kings Have Remorse over Harrison Barnes' Contract Amid Buddy Hield Talks

Rocky Widner/Getty Images

The Sacramento Kings have "already expressed some remorse" after signing Harrison Barnes to a four-year, $88 million contract in July, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium.

Charania noted the Barnes contract could have ramifications on future deals the team pursues. Sacramento is currently attempting to sign guard Buddy Hield, who has one year remaining on his rookie deal, to an extension.

Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports reported Wednesday the Kings have put a four-year, $90 million deal on the table for Hield. The 26-year-old guard was insulted by the team's offer, per the Sacramento Bee's Jason Anderson:

"I see it like an insult. I feel like I'm worth more than that. If you say I'm your guy and you want to build around me, I just need you to show it. Actions speak louder than words. If you're just talking and not showing nothing, I'm not going to respect it. I love playing here. I want to be here. This is my home. I'm trying to buy a house here, but everything is on stall mode because I don't know if they'll really commit to me."

Hield is not seeking a max contract (four years, $130.7 million), but he told Anderson that a four-year, $100 million offer would not be enough for him to commit. A source told Haynes that Hield is seeking at least $110 million over four years.

As of Wednesday, Hield was not sure if an extension would be reached before next Monday's deadline. Although he wants to remain in Sacramento, he made it clear that he would consider requesting a trade if the two sides can't reach an agreement:

"If it don't get done, then after that, me and my team gonna look somewhere else—probably another home. Until then, we'll see if they really [want] me here. That's the goal, to be here. I love Sacramento, but if they don't want me here, if they don't feel like I'm part of the core ... I want to be here. If they don't want me here, find somewhere to be else."

Taken sixth overall by the New Orleans Pelicans in 2016, Hield's career got off to a slow start in the Big Easy. However, he has continued to progress since being traded to Sacramento in February 2017.

He averaged a career-high 20.7 points per game last season while shooting 42.7 percent from three. He is a career 41.9 percent three-point shooter.