Zlatan Ibrahimovic: MLS Playoff vs. Minnesota 'Could Be' Last LA Galaxy Game

JOHAN NILSSON/Getty Images

Los Angeles Galaxy forward Zlatan Ibrahimovic has said Sunday's Major League Soccer Cup playoff clash with Minnesota United "could be" his last game for the club.

The veteran striker is currently in his second season with the Galaxy and the upcoming contest will be his first playoff game for the team.

While Ibrahimovic will be hopeful his side can win on the road and keep their MLS Cup hopes alive, speaking ahead of the match, the 38-year-old conceded there is a chance the upcoming fixture may be his final outing for the Galaxy, per Chris Burton of Goal:

"Could be. There are no other thoughts, I respect my contract. If I leave you will have less to write about.

"If I stay you will still have something to write about. Let's see what happens. But let's focus on the play-off. I think [my future] is not the right thing to discuss. I've had a good time, good experience. I've learned a lot on how it works here, still a work in progress.

"I've enjoyed it and that's the most important. I came back from my injury and came like a little kid that just wanted to enjoy football. MLS gave me the opportunity and I took it."

Ahead of the crucial playoff game, Ibrahimovic took some time to return to his homeland, where a statue was unveiled of him:

Ibrahimovic is nearing the end of his current contract with the Los Angeles outfit and rumours have been rife regarding a possible move back to European football.

When asked if he could still cut it in some of European football's top leagues, Ibrahimovic said "I know I could still make the difference" and "I'd do better than the players who are there now." Per Burton, the striker joked in August that he'd still be able to do a job for former club Manchester United.

Ibrahimovic suffered a serious injury during his time with the Red Devils and there were questions as to whether he would be able to recover fully. But in MLS, he's found goalscoring straightforward:

The Galaxy will be hopeful their star man can maintain those standards in the post-season, as they will face a big test at Allianz Field on Sunday. In the regular season, Minnesota were only beaten once on their own patch.

Earlier in the campaign, Grant Wahl of Sports Illustrated predicted Ibrahimovic would be decisive in these key encounters at the end of the season:

As talismanic a figure as Ibrahimovic is, he will need help from his team-mates if the Galaxy are going to get through to the next stage of the bracket.

Defensively, the Los Angeles side have struggled throughout the campaign and they were defeated 4-2 by Houston Dynamo in their last regular season match. If they can add some more cohesion to their play, in Ibrahimovic they have a game-changer at the point of the attack.