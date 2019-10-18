Shams: Heat Keeping Salary 'Clean' for 2021 FA Class with LeBron, Giannis, More

Chris Elise/Getty Images

The Miami Heat are reportedly "focused on keeping their salary books as clean as possible" for the next couple years with an eye toward the blockbuster 2021 NBA free-agent class.

Shams Charania of The Athletic reported Friday the Heat are paying "close attention" to the likes of Giannis Antetokounmpo, Paul George, LeBron James and Kawhi Leonard.

