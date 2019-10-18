Shams: Heat Keeping Salary 'Clean' for 2021 FA Class with LeBron, Giannis, More

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistOctober 18, 2019

LOS ANGELES, CA - MARCH 1: LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers handles the ball against Giannis Antetokounmpo #34 of the Milwaukee Bucks on March 1 2019 at STAPLES Center in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2019 NBAE (Photo by Chris Elise/NBAE via Getty Images)
Chris Elise/Getty Images

The Miami Heat are reportedly "focused on keeping their salary books as clean as possible" for the next couple years with an eye toward the blockbuster 2021 NBA free-agent class.

Shams Charania of The Athletic reported Friday the Heat are paying "close attention" to the likes of Giannis Antetokounmpo, Paul George, LeBron James and Kawhi Leonard.

                 

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

