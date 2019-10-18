NBA Trade Rumors: Rockets Not Interested in Grizzlies' Andre Iguodala

Jeff Chiu/Associated Press

The Houston Rockets are reportedly one contending team that will not pursue a trade for Memphis Grizzlies veteran wing Andre Iguodala.

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, the Rockets did have discussions with the Grizzlies regarding a potential Iguodala deal in July, but they decided against moving forward with it since it would have resulted in Houston going more than $20 million over the luxury tax threshold.

While Iguodala is reportedly not an option, the Rockets are in search of a wing player after it was reported this week that Gerald Green is likely to miss the entire 2019-20 season with a Lisfranc fracture in his left foot.

