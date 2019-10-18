Iman Shumpert Rumors: FA Guard Had Contract Talks with Bulls, Grizzlies

Andrew D. Bernstein/Getty Images

Free-agent guard Iman Shumpert has had "conversations" with teams, including the Chicago Bulls and the Memphis Grizzlies, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium.

Per Charania, Shumpert previously turned down a contract offer from the Houston Rockets prior to the start of training camp. Charania had noted Shumpert was engaged in "months of discussions" with the Rockets.

Shumpert started the 2018-19 campaign with the Sacramento Kings after exercising an $11 million player option. He was acquired by Houston at the 2019 trade deadline in February in a three-team deal.

Overall last season, the 6'5", 215-pound guard averaged 7.5 points while shooting 34.8 percent from three-point range in 62 total appearances. He shot 36.4 percent from beyond the arc in limited minutes during the postseason with the Rockets.

When former Cleveland Cavaliers teammate Isaiah Thomas tweeted in August that Shumpert "should be on a team right now," the 29-year-old let it be known that he was still taking care of business:

Shumpert played a role in helping LeBron James and the Cavaliers reach four consecutive NBA Finals from 2015-18, a stretch that featured the franchise winning its first-ever championship in 2016.

The Georgia Tech product has spent eight seasons in the NBA since being drafted 17th overall in 2011 by the New York Knicks, suiting up for four different organizations.