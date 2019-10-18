China Denies Asking NBA, Adam Silver to Fire Daryl Morey for Hong Kong Tweet

Craig Barritt/Getty Images

A Chinese foreign ministry spokesman refuted a claim Friday by NBA Commissioner Adam Silver that the Chinese government asked him to fire Houston Rockets general manager Daryl Morey following his tweet in support of Hong Kong's pro-democracy protests.

According to ESPN, Silver said Thursday at the Time 100 Summit in New York City that the NBA was "being asked to fire [Morey] by the Chinese government, by the parties we dealt with, government and business." Silver then added: "We said there's no chance that's happening. There's no chance we'll even discipline him."

In response, Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Geng Shuang said the "Chinese government never posed this requirement."

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

