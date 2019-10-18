Barcelona Propose Dec. 18 as Date for Rescheduled Clasico vs. Real Madrid

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

Barcelona have proposed Wednesday, December 18 as the new date for their postponed El Clasico against Real Madrid at the Camp Nou.

The fixture was supposed to take place on October 26, but the Spanish FA called the game off due to ongoing protests in Barcelona.



In a statement released on Friday, Barca said they wanted the game to go ahead at the Camp Nou and refused the option to switch it to Santiago Bernabeu, but having accepted the decision to postpone, they have now proposed December 18.

