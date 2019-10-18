Chelsea's Frank Lampard in Contact with Jose Mourinho, Talks Criticism as Pundit

PAUL ELLIS/Getty Images

Chelsea boss Frank Lampard has revealed he is in contact with former mentor Jose Mourinho and that the pair still get on despite the latter's criticism of the former in his capacity as a pundit.

In an interview with TalkSport's Laura Woods (h/t Josh Fordham of the same outlet), Lampard said:

"With Jose we would have texts from time to time.

"We had some at the start of the season around the Manchester United game where he had a little go!

"It's all good. I've sat in the punditry chair for a year so I understand the need to say things so I'm certainly not going to bang on too much. In terms of him, yeah we have a relationship."

Lampard played under Mourinho during the coach's two spells at Stamford Bridge, winning two Premier League titles, two League Cups and the FA Cup together from 2004-07 and 2013-15.

However, speaking as a pundit on Sky Sports after Manchester United beat Lampard's Chelsea 4-0 in his first match in charge of the Blues in August, the 56-year-old questioned his team selection:

Lampard has taken charge of the club, where he spent most of his playing career, at a difficult time.

Chelsea were banned by FIFA from signing new players in the summer, and the same will be the case in January unless the sanction is reduced.

For a manager with just one year of coaching experience at Derby County last season, it's a less-than-ideal situation to come into.

The Blues have struggled defensively under the club legend. They've shipped 14 goals after eight Premier League matches—only Southampton, Norwich City and Watford have conceded more—and in 12 matches in all competitions, they've kept one clean sheet.

However, they've won their last four games in a row in all competitions, and they're only outside of the Premier League's top four on goal difference by three to Leicester City.

Goal's Nizaar Kinsella noted the positivity among supporters after they beat Southampton 4-1 before the international break:

In light of the transfer ban, the 41-year-old has successfully integrated several younger players into the team—something Chelsea managers, including Mourinho, have rarely done in recent years—with Mason Mount and Tammy Abraham among them.

If Lampard can deliver a top-four finish this season and strengthen the side next year when the ban lifts, he'll have enjoyed a successful start to life in the dugout at Stamford Bridge.