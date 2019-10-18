Thomas Tuchel Hails 'Very Important' Edinson Cavani Amid PSG Exit Rumours

Soccrates Images/Getty Images

Paris Saint-Germain manager Thomas Tuchel has highlighted Edinson Cavani's importance to his side amid rumours the striker could leave at the end of the 2019-20 season when his contract expires.

The Uruguayan has played only three of PSG's nine Ligue 1 games this season, netting two goals, and has been out of action since August with a hip injury.

The French champions have still been able to open up a two-point lead at the top of Ligue 1 without Cavani:

But when asked about the 32-year-old's future at the Parc des Princes, Tuchel said he remains a key part of the side, per John Skilbeck of Goal:

"It's too soon to speak about such things [as a new contract]. I'm sure Edi is speaking with the club. He knows it's his club. I don't know Edi's ideas exactly at the moment. I count 100 percent on Edi this season. He's been missing for several weeks and the main thing for me is to push Edi on the pitch, so we've got a fit and in-form Edinson Cavani.

"He's got the most goals for the club. Edi is very important. He's in the group of five players I always speak with, to have an opinion from them on all things. He's important in the dressing room and on the pitch."

According to Andres Onrubia of AS, Manchester United, Juventus and Atletico Madrid are all keeping an eye on Cavani's contract situation, although his preference is to remain in Paris.

Even at 32, the weight of Cavani's goalscoring would make him a big asset at most top European sides, so if PSG are eager to keep him they will need to have him tied to a new contract soon.

Alongside Neymar and Kylian Mbappe, Cavani is part of one of the best attacking lines in Europe, so it is no surprise Tuchel is eager to get him back to full fitness.

It will be a big boost for PSG to see him back in the squad for Friday's trip to Nice, especially as Neymar picked up a knock while on international duty:

PSG have some key games on the horizon. After the Nice clash, they are back in UEFA Champions League action with a visit to Club Brugge before next Sunday's Le Classique against Marseille at the Parc des Princes.

PSG have made an excellent start to their European campaign this season, beating Real Madrid 3-0 at home before getting a 1-0 win at Galatasaray.

A victory over Brugge would put PSG on the brink of qualifying for the knockout rounds, but the Belgian side are not to be taken lightly following their impressive 2-2 draw at the Santiago Bernabeu last time out.