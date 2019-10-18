Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes on Knee Injury: 'Everything Looking Good so Far'

Justin Edmonds/Getty Images

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes made his first public comment hours after leaving his Thursday Night Football game against the Denver Broncos with a right knee injury:

Mahomes suffered the injury while attempting a quarterback sneak in the second quarter. Matt Moore replaced the 2018 NFL MVP en route to the Chiefs' 30-6 road win.

James Palmer of NFL Network reported that Mahomes suffered a right patella (kneecap) dislocation, with an MRI scheduled for Friday to check on potential ligament damage. Per Palmer (h/t Evan Silva of Establish the Run), there isn't a break or fracture.

However, there is cause for hope. Palmer also tweeted that "there is optimism within the Chiefs" regarding the injury and that the "mood right now is generally positive."

Lindsay Jones of The Athletic also expressed that sentiment.

"I've been in plenty of post-game locker rooms when a team has lost a key player to a devastating injury," Jones wrote. "Chiefs were remarkably upbeat. Either they're delusional or really optimistic about Mahomes' prognosis."

Former San Diego Chargers team doctor David Chao reported on ProFootballDoc.com that "the best the team can hope for is a return in a few weeks with a brace" but that "potential surgery is on the table."

Dr. Mark Adickes, an orthopedic surgeon, also provided his take.

"Can be treated without surgery and brace," Dr. Adickes tweeted. "Could miss just a few weeks. Could also have season ending surgery. MRI will determine which course."

Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reported that Detroit Lions quarterback Matt Stafford suffered a dislocated kneecap in 2009 and returned in four weeks. However, Stafford's injury did require surgery eventually.

As for the Chiefs' upcoming schedule, home games against the 5-1 Green Bay Packers and 4-2 Minnesota Vikings loom in the next two weeks. Kansas City hits the road to face the Tennessee Titans in Week 10 before a Monday Night Football game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Nov. 18.

The Chiefs then have a bye week before returning home for a rivalry matchup with the Oakland Raiders on Dec. 1.

Regardless of when Mahomes returns, Moore will lead the Chiefs for the foreseeable future. The backup went 10-of-19 for 117 yards and one touchdown in Mahomes' place.