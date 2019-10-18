Luchasaurus, Jungle Boy and Superstars Who Need More Air Time on AEW Dynamite

Lee South/AEW

All Elite Wrestling has proved through the first three weeks of Dynamite that it is not only beating NXT in the television ratings, but it is also providing entertaining content to rival any brand.

However, while the Week 3 episode of the weekly show proved the company is here to stay, there are several top performers who need more air time moving forward, including Joey Janela, Allie and the duo of Luchasaurus and Jungle Boy, known collectively as Jurassic Express.

Here are the superstars who deserve more screen time on AEW and how to use them properly.

Jurassic Express

Whether AEW will admit the company is at war with WWE or not, the key for the fledgling brand is to build new stars. And Luchasaurus and Jungle Boy could be two of the brightest in all of wrestling.

On the one hand, you have Luchasaurus, a 6'5" powerhouse who can use his in-ring psychology as well as his immense power; on the other, you have Jungle Boy, a highly athletic newcomer who is already wise beyond their years. Together, they have formed a bond AEW fans have fallen in love with.

While Jurassic Express finally made it on television in Episode 3 of Dynamite, an injury kept Luchasaurus out of the match and forced the third member of the team, Marko Stunt, to step in on short notice.

Stunt and Jungle Boy put on a great showing and won over the live crowd in Philadelphia, but AEW must do a better job of getting two of their most popular performers on television more often. To draw in new fans and bring back lapsed fans, the company must organically create new stars.

As seen from reactions at live shows, the team is money waiting to be made for AEW. Officials just need to get the trio a real feud as soon as possible.

After the Dark Order inevitably wins the tag team tournament and captures the titles, Jurassic Express should be there to chase them.

Joey Janela

The battle between Joey Janela and Kenny Omega on AEW Dark was proof that the Bad Boy is more than a deathmatch wrestler, but the casual fans tuning into Dynamite need to see more before they can truly appreciate his madness.

On Being the Elite, Janela teased a feud with "The Chairman" Shawn Spears and that needs to happen now.

Janela is one of the most entertaining personalities in the wrestling business and his all-out style is conducive to unforgettable bouts. The key now is for him to find a role more often on television as a way for Dynamite to keep differentiating itself from other brands.

After putting his cigarette out in Tully Blanchard's drink, Janela must be brutally attacked by Spears. With the Bad Boy left for dead, the stage would be set for an epic comeback and a violent match that showcases what Janela is capable of as a top draw.

The Bad Boy is one of AEW's hottest commodities, and the fans need to see him more.

Allie

Despite the fact Allie is a former two-time Impact Wrestling Knockout champion and an incredibly popular Superstar, she has yet to be featured on Dynamite.

While the 32-year-old has wrestled in segments on AEW Dark and was on the company's pay-per-views, she is not involved in a storyline and her character hasn't truly been introduced to casual fans.

It's time for the world to see just how good Allie can be.

Whether it's her character work as Maria Kanellis' assistant, her matches alongside Rosemary or her run as Dark Allie, the veteran has proved she can carry the torch on the mic and in the ring.

The ideal way for Allie to step to the plate would be a battle against Brandi Rhodes. The two have a history from before Dynamite began, but it's time to bring both wrestlers back to the forefront through a marquee secondary feud in the women's division.

Add in Awesome Kong and tell me you wouldn't want to see it again with an actual storyline?

