Matt Moore's Fantasy Outlook for Chiefs After Patrick Mahomes' Knee Injury

Patrick Mahomes was ruled out of Thursday night's game against the Broncos after suffering a dislocated kneecap in the second quarter.

It is the last thing Kansas City Chiefs fans and Mahomes fantasy owners wanted to see, but here we are waiting to learn the results of Mahomes' MRI and subsequently his timetable for a return.

Mahomes hasn't been 100 percent in recent weeks with an ailing ankle, and the numbers show how his ankle affected his production before his knee took him off the field entirely:

Still, Mahomes' presence masked several of the Chiefs' problems. Backup quarterback Matt Moore won't be able to replicate the reigning NFL MVP's skill set. After all, Moore was coaching high school football when the Chiefs called him to become their backup prior to the regular season.

In Kansas City's 30-6 win over Denver, Moore tossed for 117 yards and a touchdown on 10-of-19 passing. His most impressive play, and most encouraging in terms of fantasy, came in the form of a 57-yard touchdown pass to Tyreek Hill:

Before that, the 35-year-old hadn't played in an NFL game since 2017. That year, Moore started two games for the Miami Dolphins and threw for 861 yards, four touchdowns and five interceptions. He hasn't started more than three games in a season since 2011 when he went 6-6 for the Dolphins while throwing for 2,497 yards, 16 touchdowns and nine picks.

However, the Chiefs have top-tier skill players that now might be able to counter Moore's shortcomings.

Last week, Hill returned for Kansas City after suffering a broken collarbone in Week 1. Hill rejoins tight end Travis Kelce, rookie receiver Mecole Hardman, receiver DeMarcus Robinson and running back LeSean McCoy as players who could enhance Moore's fantasy value.

Moore won't be a stellar fantasy asset. Let's get that out of the way. But of all the backup quarterbacks that have been asked to step up around the league this season, Moore is in one of the more favorable positions.

If your regular starting QB has a bye week, Moore is worth taking a chance on to fill in depending on Kansas City's matchup because of the team's skill players around him. Otherwise, overall, the Chiefs' fantasy value as a whole will take a hit until Mahomes is fully healthy again.

