MLB Playoffs 2019: Updated LCS Bracket, TV Schedule and Live-Stream Guide

Matt Slocum/Associated Press

The Houston Astros pushed the New York Yankees to the brink of elimination in Thursday's Game 4 of the American League Championship Series.

Bolstered by three-run shots from Carlos Correa and George Springer, the Astros surged to an 8-3 victory and a 3-1 series edge.

Houston is one win away from its second AL pennant in three years, while New York faces as many as three win-or-go-home games. The Washington Nationals, who made quick work of the St. Louis Cardinals, await the winner in the 2019 Fall Classic.

With the stakes as high as they can be, let's look ahead at the remainder of the ALCS schedule and break down Friday's critical matchup.

Updated LCS Bracket, TV Schedule and Live-Stream Guide

National League

Nationals defeat Cardinals 4-0

Game 1: Nationals 2, Cardinals 0

Game 2: Nationals 3, Cardinals 1

Game 3: Nationals 8, Cardinals 1

Game 4: Nationals 7, Cardinals 4

American League

Astros Lead Yankees 3-1

Game 1: Yankees 7, Astros 0

Game 2: Astros 3, Yankees 2 (11)

Game 3: Astros 4, Yankees 1

Game 4: Astros 8, Yankees 3



Game 5: Friday, Oct. 18⁠—Astros at Yankees, 7:08 p.m. ET on FS1

Game 6: Saturday, Oct. 19⁠—Yankees at Astros, 8:08 p.m. ET on FS1 (if necessary)

Game 7: Sunday, Oct. 20⁠—Yankees as Astros, 7:38 p.m. ET on FS1 (if necessary)

All games can be live-streamed on Fox Sports Go.

Wednesday's washed out contest could not have broken better for Houston. With an extra day off, that puts Game 5 starter—and perennial Cy Young candidate—Justin Verlander on regular rest.

"As soon as we can use our best pitchers, the better for us," Astros manager AJ Hinch told reporters.

While Gerrit Cole's ridiculous run has (deservedly) garnered the most publicity, the 36-year-old Verlander has been almost equally filthy.

Only once in his past 12 starts has Verlander allowed more than three earned runs. In four others, he has put up goose eggs.

He mostly contained New York's boppers in Game 2. Other than Aaron Judge's two-run shot in the fourth inning, Verlander kept them off the scoreboard. His final line featured seven strikeouts, five hits, two walks and two earned runs across 6.2 innings.

"They're tough to score runs off, especially on a night when Verlander is out there," Yankees skipper Aaron Boone said afterward.

It was business as usual for Verlander, who's likely fighting Cole for the AL Cy Young award. A coin flip could be needed for the final vote.

Verlander had the edge in wins (by one) and WHIP (by 0.09). Cole had the lower ERA (by 0.08) and more strikeouts (326-300). These are two of the best pitchers in baseball, and Houston has to like its chances any time either takes the rubber.

The Yankees will put their hopes in the hands of James Paxton, who must give them more length than he did last time out. He didn't make it out of the third inning in Game 2, with some speculating he was tipping his pitches.

Prior to the early exit, tough, Paxton seemed like he was finding his groove. He had his best month in September, when he posted a 1.05 ERA over five starts and had 30 strikeouts against only 14 hits and six walks in 25.2 innings. He wasn't quite as sharp in Game 1 of the ALDS (three earned runs in 4.2 innings), but even then he had eight strikeouts and only one walk.

"He's got to go out and pitch well and set the tone for us because we've got to get on that plane and go back to Houston," Boone told reporters. "It all starts with Pax."

If it starts with Paxton, then it quickly shifts over to a lineup struggling to find its rhythm after a Game 1 eruption. The Yanks sent seven runners across the plate that night. They have only scored six runs in the three games since, one of which went to extra frames.

Houston has momentum, the superior starter and big bats that continue finding ways to deliver timely hits. It's hard to see how New York extends this series, but October baseball is unpredictable enough that anything is possible.