CM Punk Explains What It Would Take for WWE Return in Reddit AMA

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistOctober 17, 2019

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - JUNE 08: CM Punk poses on the scale during the UFC 225 weigh-in at the United Center on June 8, 2018 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)
Josh Hedges/Getty Images

When it comes to a possible return to WWE, CM Punk does apparently have a price.

During an AMA session on Reddit, a fan predictably asked Punk if he'd ever come back to the promotion. The former world champion responded that it would require "a very big bag."

Time and again Punk brushed aside questions about a comeback to the squared circle, and he sounded almost certain when discussing the topic in an interview with ESPN's Marc Raimondi.

"Anything is possible, but I've been saying this for five years, man," he said. "People are mad at me. I don't understand how a stranger can get furious at somebody else."

However, the cold war between Punk and WWE may be nearing an end.

Punk confirmed he had auditioned for WWE Backstage, a studio show produced by Fox for FS1. The show aired a preview Tuesday with Booker T, Paige and Christian alongside host Renee Young.

Triple H clarified to Sports Illustrated's Jimmy Traina on the SI Media Podcast that Fox executives had initiated the contact with Punk, but The Game uttered a refrain fans have heard plenty of times regarding exiled stars:

"Look, I've read about that as well and to be clear, Fox is doing this show and it's their show and it's something that they're doing to talk about the WWE Universe and everything going on it. They have a long list of people that they've been interviewing, but as far for us, one of the things this company has shown over and over again is 'never say never.'"

The fact Punk earnestly answered the Reddit question give the impression he'd mull any serious overtures from WWE.

But it's impossible to say what kind of dollar value he meant with his response. Punk's price might be so high there's no chance WWE would actually meet it.

