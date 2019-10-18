Broncos' Joe Flacco After Loss to Chiefs: We're Just Not Playing Good Football

Dustin Bradford/Getty Images

The 2-5 Denver Broncos allowed nine sacks to the Kansas City Chiefs en route to a 30-6 home loss on Thursday. After the game, Denver quarterback Joe Flacco provided comments on his team's play.

"We are just not playing good football," Flacco told Cecil Lammey of 104.3 The Fan and other reporters.

"We are all one. We all made our fair share of mistakes," he added.

Denver scored a touchdown on its opening drive before gaining just 130 yards from scrimmage from that point forward. The rushing attack gained just 3.4 yards per carry, and Flacco went 21-of-34 for 213 yards and no scores or interceptions.

The Broncos also played the second half without facing Chiefs quarterback and 2018 NFL MVP Patrick Mahomes, who suffered a right knee injury in the second quarter and did not return.

Denver has struggled under first-year head coach Vic Fangio, losing its first four games. In fairness, the Broncos could have been 2-2 after that stretch but lost on game-ending field goals twice.

The Broncos did persevere and win their Week 5 and 6 matchups by a combined 36-13 score over the Los Angeles Chargers and Tennessee Titans, but the team's home performance Thursday was undoubtedly disappointing considering its recent win streak.

After the game, Fangio made the following comments.

"I still believe in these guys," Fangio said. "We will take a break then focus on the second half of the season."

Denver's regular-season road doesn't get any easier. Three of the team's next four games are against teams with winning records, and none of Denver's final four opponents have losing marks.

The Broncos' next matchup is at the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday, Oct. 27 at 1 p.m. ET.